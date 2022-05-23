Seattle police arrested a man Saturday on Capitol Hill after he allegedly drove his SUV on the sidewalk to strike two pedestrians who confronted him after he yelled a racial slur at a street performer.

An altercation between the 46-year-old suspect and the street performer happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said, but did not provide additional details.

A man and woman confronted the suspect after he yelled a racial slur at the performer, Seattle police Detective Valerie Carson said.

The suspect then began making threatening statements, according to a blotter post. Witnesses told police that the suspect drove onto the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue toward the pair who confronted him, police said.

The suspect then made a u-turn and tried to hit them again, but they were able to duck into a nearby store, avoiding serious injury, according to the blotter post.

The driver walked back to the area but then fled, police said.

Officers found the empty SUV, with open containers of alcohol inside, not far from the incident, according to police.

Police identified the suspect from the SUV’s registration and arrested him at his Queen Anne home, police said.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for attempted homicide and a DUI.