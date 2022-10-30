A man and woman were found fatally injured in a Georgetown apartment Sunday afternoon.

Seattle police received a report at about 4:15 p.m. from a 911 caller that two people were down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. Officers arrived at the apartment and found two people dead.

Police have not released the identities or ages of the deceased and said it was not immediately apparent what type of injuries the man and woman had. They also declined to say how the 911 caller came across the bodies, citing an ongoing investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.