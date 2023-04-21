King County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Friday in Maple Valley, according to multiple news reports.

Deputies received a report of an argument between a husband and wife shortly after midnight that escalated to a physical fight at a home on Southeast 260th Street, according to Fox 13 News.

The husband then shot his wife and two of their adult children inside the house, deputies told Fox.

The three were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two are in critical condition and one is in serious condition, according to Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The husband is in custody, Fox reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.