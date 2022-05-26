SPOKANE VALLEY, Spokane County — A man is accused of throwing a hammer that struck an 8-year-old in the forehead when the child’s father stopped to try to help the man near the city of Spokane Valley.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of a man, later identified as Cole L. Healy, blocking traffic while swinging a hammer around and trying to light his vehicle on fire, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The Spokesman-Review reported Healy, 39, was also reportedly carrying Molotov cocktails and threatening to throw them at cars and people.

A witness reported driving by Healy’s vehicle and stopping to help, thinking the vehicle had broken down, the sheriff’s office said. He told deputies Healy was instantly confrontational.

With his son in the truck, the witness continued driving to avoid Healy, the release said. Healy allegedly threw a large hammer through the witness’ open passenger side window, striking his son in the forehead. The blow caused the area over his eye to swell rapidly, and his father drove him to the hospital.

Healy was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and two counts of possession of an incendiary device. He remains in jail with his bond set at $100,000.