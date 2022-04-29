King County prosecutors on Friday charged a 35-year-old man with first- and second-degree assault for firing multiple shots at a men’s overnight shelter in Ballard, wounding two people, records show.

George V. Sloan became upset when residents of the St. Paul’s Church shelter told him to hush during designated quiet hours Wednesday night, according to court documents. He then beat at least two residents with a metal pry bar inside the shelter, smashed one man’s phone while the man tried to call police, shouted that he was going to kill everyone and fired multiple shots, documents allege.

Arriving officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on his upper left arm and bruising on his chest from being beaten with the pry bar, according to probable cause documents.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man’s injuries, and he was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to documents.

Officers found the suspect, identified in charging documents as Sloan, hiding in a grassy area a few blocks away, documents say. They took him into custody without incident.

As police took Sloan into custody, officers identified a second shooting victim whose arm had been grazed by a bullet, according to probable-cause documents. The man told police Sloan beat him with the pry bar and smashed his phone when he tried to call 911, documents say.

Medics also treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police found multiple shell casings outside the shelter and damage to a sign in front of the church, according to documents. Police also retrieved another shell casing and the metal pry bar from inside the shelter and noted a bullet hole in a wall, documents allege.

Sloan told officers he threw a gun into bushes outside the shelter and an officer recovered the weapon, according to documents.

Sloan was also charged Friday with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to charging documents. His bail was set at $750,000, and he’s scheduled to be arraigned May 12.