A 30-year-old man was charged Friday with killing a pregnant woman in an apparently unprovoked Belltown shooting that also wounded the woman’s husband.

Cordell Goosby was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant when she was shot alongside her husband while stopped in a car Tuesday morning at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street.

Goosby was also charged with first-degree assault, accused of shooting into the couple’s car and wounding Kwon’s husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon.

Sung Kwon was shot in the arm and treated at Harborview Medical Center. He’s since been released.

The couple’s baby girl died after being emergently delivered at Harborview. Police, prosecutors and investigators with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are still reviewing medical records to determine if Goosby can also be charged in the baby’s death.

Under state law, a person can be only charged with murder for the death of a person who was “born alive,” Casey McNerthney, a prosecutors’ spokesperson, explained in an email, citing a 2012 state Court of Appeals decision.

Prosecutors have asked that Goosby, who declined to appear for his initial court appearances, be held in custody in lieu of $10 million bail — an extraordinarily high amount based on the extreme danger they said he represents to the community, according to charging papers. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police determined Goosby is wanted in Indiana on a domestic battery charge and has felony convictions in Cook County, Ill., for possession of controlled substances and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon or vehicle, according to the charges. Prosecutors are still working to confirm his out-of-state criminal history and are expected to add a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm once that’s completed.

It’s unknown when Goosby arrived in Seattle. He had a Washington identification card on him when he was arrested.

The shooting — which occurred as the Kwons were driving to their nearby restaurant, Aburiya Bento House — comes amid a deadly run of Seattle gun violence.

Two men have also been fatally shot in the past eight days: one last Friday in Rainier Valley and the second this Friday morning along Aurora Avenue North. Meanwhile, Seattle police are also investigating a Ballard shooting that injured three people early this Friday.

The most recent fatality marked the 29th homicide investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with preliminary information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SPD investigated 55 killings in 2022, up from 41 in the previous year. Fifty-four people were killed in Seattle homicides in 2020, 20 more than in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.