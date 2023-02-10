King County prosecutors say a 29-year-old man made racist comments before stabbing another man in the chest last week while his girlfriend pinned the victim’s arms.

Jimmie Patrick and Crystal Gibson, 40, were each charged Monday with first-degree assault for the Jan. 31 stabbing in a University District alley, according to charging papers. Patrick, who referred to himself as a skinhead and used anti-Asian slurs, was also charged with a hate crime, say the charges.

Patrick and Gibson were arrested Feb. 1 after a man called 911 and reported seeing them near the alley where the stabbing occurred, the charges say.

Patrick — whose last known address is in Florida and who has prior convictions for theft, domestic-violence assault and felony battery on a pregnant person — remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to charging papers. Gibson is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The stabbing victim told officers he was waiting for a friend in a van parked in an alley near Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast when two people — later identified as Patrick and Gibson — entered the alley, the charges say. Gibson banged into the van with a cart while Patrick angrily demanded that the man move the van so they could pass, peppering his speech with profanity, slurs and anti-Asian sentiments, say the charges.

The man later explained to police that his friend had the van’s key fob, so even though the vehicle was running, he couldn’t put it into gear to move it, say the charges.

The man got out to check for damage to the van and confront Patrick about his hate speech, even as his friend returned and moved the van, the charges say. He told police Patrick threw rocks at him from a construction site and that he threw them back at Patrick, according to the charges. Patrick then grabbed the man around the neck while Gibson grabbed his waist, pinning his arms to his sides, say the charges.

Patrick stabbed the man in the chest and Gibson held onto him, allowing Patrick to run from the scene, charging papers say. The man’s friend photographed Gibson as she gathered her belongings before she too ran off, according to the charges.

The man called 911, and officers found him leaning against a light pole and clutching his chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but didn’t require surgery and was released the next day.

Patrick and Gibson were arrested the same day the man was released from the hospital, after their photos were posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Police also found the folding knife they think was used in the stabbing; the charges don’t indicate where it was found.

Seattle hate crimes (121), bias incidents (304) and crimes with bias elements (455) were down a combined 7% last year, compared to 2021, according to SPD’s 2022 crime report released last week.

Bias involving race, ethnicity or ancestry group made up the bulk of the 880 hate or bias crimes or incidents documented by Seattle police last year. Of those, 62 incidents involved anti-Asian bias, second only to the 304 incidents involving anti-Black bias, according to an online SPD dashboard.