King County prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old man with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a horse farm east of Redmond in December.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mohamed Abdikadir, who purchased a one-way ticket to Nairobi, Kenya four days after he is accused of killing 20-year-old Deandre Meredith on Dec. 11, according to charging documents. When King County sheriff’s detectives attempted to arrest Abdikadir on Jan. 25, they learned he had flown to the east African nation on Christmas Day, say the charges filed Friday.

Abdikadir’s last known address is in Burien. It is unknown if he is a Kenyan national, said Capt. Tim Meyer, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Kenya has an extradition treaty with the U.S. and sheriff’s officials and prosecutors have initiated what Meyer described as “a very long process” to effect Abdikadir’s extradition back to the U.S. King County prosecutors have asked that he be held in lieu of $5 million bail.

The owners of a nearly 20-acre horse farm in the 18800 block of Northeast 106th Street rent out a double-wide, manufactured house on the property through Airbnb, according to the charges and King County property records.

The house was rented on Dec. 11 for a birthday party and Meredith and Abdikadir were among the attendees. Around 10 p.m., the two men got into a fight over Meredith’s handgun and the charges say Meredith’s friends joined in the the beating of Abdikadir. During the beating, he was thrown against an oven, shattering the glass window.

Abdikadir ran outside and was chased by the group, the charges say. They caught up to him and continued the beating before it was eventually broken up and Abdikadir ran to a parked car.

Meredith then argued with one of Abdikadir’s friends over a cellphone while holding a gun, though it wasn’t pointed at anyone, say the charges. Moments later, a shot rang out and Meredith fell to the ground. As he lay wounded, Abdikadir stood over him and fired multiple times before leaving in a Toyota Camry, according to charging papers.

Other partygoers called 911 and some of them later identified Abdikadir as the gunman. Meredith, who was shot approximately six times, died soon after arriving at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the charges say.

The Camry, which Abdikadir had left in, was found stuck in the mud between paddocks behind the horse barn. The Camry and another vehicle were towed away pending search warrants, according to the charges.

The day after the shooting, a man matching Abdikadir’s physical appearance showed up at the tow yard, telling staff he had tracked his cellphone to the business, the charges say. He attempted to persuade employees to let him retrieve his phone but was turned away.

Sheriff’s detectives later seized two cellphones from the impounded vehicles and determined that only one of them was capable of emitting a signal that could allow it to be tracked to the tow yard, according to the charges. A forensic exam showed that phone belonged to Abdikadir and it had been remotely wiped, the charges say.