A 30-year-old man accused of shooting at another man Sunday night near the Valley Mall in Union Gap faces possible assault, animal cruelty, drive-by shooting and drunken-driving charges.

The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. His bail was set at $100,000.

The incident began about 6:30 p.m. when a motorist on Interstate 82 spotted a Suzuki Sidekick swerving. The motorist called 911 and was told by a dispatcher to turn on his emergency flashers and follow the swerving vehicle from a safe distance, according to a probable cause affidavit by police.

Here’s what happened, according to the affidavit:

The driver of the Sidekick took the Union Gap exit, stopped in the middle of the road, got out and pointed something silver at the reporting motorist.

The Sidekick’s driver then returned to his vehicle and began recklessly tailgating the reporting motorist. He blocked the reporting motorist at the Valley Mall Boulevard and Main Street intersection and asked why he was following with his flashers on.

The driver of the Sidekick threatened the reporting driver with a gun and the reporting driver drove away.

The driver of the Sidekick then drove west on Valley Mall Boulevard when another concerned driver began following him. The Sidekick’s driver stopped, walked up to the vehicle and began pistol whipping a dog in the passenger seat.

The concerned driver attempted to stop the assault on his dog, a bull terrier, but the driver of the Sidekick drew his gun and pulled the trigger; the gun didn’t fire.

The suspect stepped back, re-chambered his gun and fired a shot into the concerned driver’s door as he drove way. The concerned driver wasn’t injured.

A short time later, a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped the Sidekick near Third Avenue and Valley Mall Boulevard and arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving, the affidavit said.