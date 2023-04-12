The man accused of being the getaway driver for cop killer Maurice Clemmons has walked free after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors who were preparing to try him a fourth time for his peripheral role in the 2009 murders of four Lakewood police officers.

Darcus Allen, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday via an Alford plea to one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Allen, who has been in custody for more than 13 years, was released from the King County Jail on Tuesday night.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

Allen initially was accused of being an accomplice to first-degree murder for driving Clemmons to and from Parkland, Pierce County, where Clemmons walked into the Forza Coffee Shop and ambushed four uniformed Lakewood officers who were preparing to start their shifts the morning of Nov. 29, 2009.

Clemmons, who had an avowed hatred of law enforcement and whose behavior had become increasingly bizarre, killed Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Ronnie Owens and Greg Richards. Clemmons was wounded, and his escape prompted an intense 40-hour manhunt that ended when a Seattle police officer shot and killed him in South Seattle.

Allen claimed he dropped Clemmons off at a carwash a quarter-mile from the coffee shop and didn’t know of Clemmons’ plan, although he had previously attended a dinner where Clemmons threatened to kill police.

Advertising

Allen’s plea deal came on the eve of what would have been the third retrial of his case since the state Supreme Court in 2015 threw out his initial conviction for prosecutor misconduct. Allen was originally sentenced to 420 years in prison after being convicted of four counts of first-degree murder. The other two retrials, in September 2022 and last month, resulted in hung juries.

Allen has maintained his innocence, saying he didn’t know what Clemmons was up to and claiming he was being made a scapegoat by Pierce County prosecutors, who also charged several of Clemmons’ relatives.

“In an attempt to escape your own ineptitude and responsibility, you, the Pierce County prosecutor and this injustice system, has created a convenient scapegoat in myself, Darcus Allen,” he said when he was sentenced.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett said Tuesday that after the pair of recent hung juries, “It has become apparent that it will be difficult for any jury to reach a unanimous verdict in this case.”

Prosecutors made the plea offer “in consultation with the families of the four slain Lakewood officers,” Robnett said in a statement. “It is not the outcome we hoped for, but Mr. Allen did agree that there is a factual basis for his guilty plea.”

Peter Mazzone, one of Allen’s defense attorneys, told the Tacoma News Tribune that Allen “didn’t admit to doing anything wrong; he just pled guilty to take advantage of the state’s offer so that he can get out today and get his life back in order.”

Advertising

A Lakewood Police Department news release Tuesday said: “It has been a long, hard, and difficult path, but one where we persevered in order to hold those accountable for the heinous and brutal murders of our Police Officers. This crime deeply impacted the families, our Department, as well as our entire community. This only further underscores the importance of this verdict.”

Clemmons’ sister, his aunt, a cousin and his half brother were also charged with a variety of crimes in connection with the killings, including rendering medical aid to the wounded Clemmons.

Those cases encountered legal scrutiny, as well, with defense attorneys accusing prosecutors of overcharging the cases and refusing reasonable plea deals.

Courts overturned gun-related convictions against Clemmons’ aunt and cousin, and reversed exceptional sentences for their roles in helping Clemmons after the killings. Convictions for rendering aid to Clemmons remained intact.

State Supreme Court justices in 2013 upheld a decision to throw out a conviction against Clemmons’ sister for helping Allen hide. Clemmons’ half brother was acquitted of felony rendering assistance charges in 2010.

Another woman, Quiana M. Williams, pleaded guilty to rendering assistance to Clemmons by helping him treat a gunshot wound and allowing him to wash his clothes after the killings.