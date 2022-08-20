A 71-year-old man was being held by police, in connection with the shooting death Friday night of a 28-year-old man at a Kent apartment complex.

Just after 6:30 p.m., according to Kent police, officers headed to the parking lot of the complex in the 24600 block of Russell Road, after 911 callers reported hearing an altercation escalate and lead to one man shooting another.

Officers found the wounded man, shot in the abdomen and without a pulse, in the parking lot.

Both men were believed to be residents of the apartment complex, according to Kent police.