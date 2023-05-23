A shooting in Lynnwood left a man dead and a woman injured after the pair attempted to steal a truck early Tuesday, police said.

A man staying at the Best Western Alderwood told police he heard the distinct sound of his truck starting in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. He found his truck in the parking lot, occupied by a man and stopped next to another vehicle, which police later determined had been stolen in Burien, according to Patrick Fagan, patrol commander at the Lynnwood Police Department.

A confrontation ensued, and the truck owner shot the man and woman who were attempting to steal his truck, police said. He then called 911 to report the shooting, Fagan said.

Officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, Fagan said.

The truck owner was not injured and is in police custody.