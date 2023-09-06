Police detectives are asking the public’s help as they investigate a shooting at Lynndale Park that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Tuesday evening, the Lynnwood Police Department asked anyone who recently saw or has information about a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra to contact detectives at 425-670-5633. Police say they have taken the truck into custody as evidence.

UPDATE:



We have identified five males between the ages of 17 and 20 who were involved in the Lynndale Park shooting on September 4th, 2023. One of the five males, who is a minor, remains hospitalized with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/HgECsEDTkv — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) September 7, 2023

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday at Lynndale Park, just north of Lynndale Elementary School. The first day of class was Wednesday.

One juvenile remained hospitalized Tuesday with critical injuries.

The Lynnwood Police Department reported five people, all males between 17 and 20, were involved in the shooting on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Maren McKay did not clarify how they were involved in the shooting, or whether any of them are suspects.

Police said the shooting was not gang-related.