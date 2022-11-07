A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to making phone calls to businesses threatening to harm Black and Hispanic customers and staff, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joey David George, 37, is charged with making interstate threats and a hate crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s for the Western District of Washington. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in August.

In July, George telephoned multiple grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and threatened to shoot Black people in the stores, two months after 10 Black people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo.

Prosecutors said George also admitted to calling a restaurant in San Bruno, California, in May and threatening to shoot Black and Hispanic patrons in the restaurant. He told law enforcement that he made the threat to strike fear in the Bay Area community, according to the news release.

In September 2021, George made further threats to a cannabis dispensary in Rockville, Maryland, causing the dispensary to shut down and hire extra security, which cost more than $50,000. The same day, prosecutors said he also made threats to a Denny’s restaurant in Connecticut.

As part of the plea agreement, George will pay restitution to the affected businesses.

George’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16. The judge can impose any sentence up to the 10-year statutory maximum, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.