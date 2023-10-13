Editor’s note: This story refers to suicide. If you or a loved one are in crisis, resources are available here.

The city of Lynnwood has agreed to pay $1.75 million to the family of a 47-year-old woman who died by suicide in the city jail in July 2021.

The settlement, reached last month, comes just two months after Tirhas Berhane Tesfatsion’s family sued the city and five jail employees individually, alleging the staff on duty had neglected their responsibilities to monitor Tesfatsion and regularly check that she was safe.

An investigation by the Kirkland Police Department, as well as a statement on behalf of the city of Lynnwood, confirmed there were significant lapses leading to Tesfatsion’s death.

Over 32 hours, jail staff failed to perform safety checks within the mandatory hour intervals 16 different times, including a lapse of three hours at the time Tesfatsion died, according to the investigation. Two officers were suspended after the incident and another resigned.

“This incident brought to light systemic failures and a need for change and improvement,” a city of Lynnwood spokesperson said in a statement. The death prompted the city to overhaul its training practices, and the city has since redesigned its jail’s layout.

Tesfatsion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the complaint filed on her family’s behalf, Tesfatsion made it clear to jail officers she was on anti-depression medication, but she was not given access to her medicine.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling. More info: crisistextline.org

She was the only woman booked into the jail on the nights of July 12 and 13, 2021.

Video shows officers looking at their phones for personal reasons, according to the investigation, and failing to perform routine safety checks.

Additionally, surveillance footage showed Tesfatsion removing her clothes, apparently without notice from any officer. It was an hour after she died that an officer found her, according to the investigation.

“If a member of the Lynnwood City Jail Staff had taken the time to simply lift their heads up from their cell phones and observe the activities [of] Ms. Tasfatsion while she was in the jail, they would have seen that many of her actions warranted immediate protective intervention,” reads the complaint, filed by attorneys James Bible and Jesse Valdez.

Tesfatsion raised two sons and was close with her sisters and parents, according to the complaint.

Washington had the country’s fourth highest rate of jail deaths in 2019, the latest year of data made available by the federal government. Suicide has also been the leading cause of deaths in jail nationwide and in Washington.

The jail suicide rate in Washington over the last 20 years exceeded the national average by 33%, according to an analysis from the state Attorney General’s Office.