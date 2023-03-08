Family members and friends are asking for help finding people who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Seattle that killed two cousins last week.

Skyler Royce Thornton, 34, and Terrell Aaron, 38, were killed early Feb. 26 on the interstate’s southbound lanes near South Spokane Street.

“I am broken,” said Arleatha Calloway-Strothers, Aaron’s mother and Thornton’s aunt. “But … the love we shared is always going to be there, and it’s definitely stronger than death.”

The cousins were just south of the West Seattle Bridge when they struck a car in front of them. Both cars came to a stop in the left lane, according to the Washington State Patrol. Then a third vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, collided with the two cars, killing Thornton and Aaron.

Two people in the Jeep Wrangler ran away and have not been found.

The driver of the car that Thornton and Aaron struck, a 22-year-old man from Vista, California, was injured in the second collision while inspecting the damage. He was discharged from Harborview Medical Center days later, according to a spokesperson.

Loved ones described Thornton and Aaron as best friends.

“They were inseparable,” said Tia Anderson, Aaron’s sister. “They were more like brothers.”

Diana Marshall, a friend of Aaron and Thornton, said the duo were like “yin and yang.” Thornton was the life of the party; Aaron was more reserved.

Marshall described Thornton as “a bright ball of light and energy.”

“Twerking, I think, was his favorite pastime,” she said.

Thornton had been clean for nearly two years when he died. He worked at a nonprofit helping people battle addiction and homelessness.

“He [said], ‘I feel like my calling is to help people overcome this addiction,'” Anderson said.

Aaron, a barber and a Capitol Hill resident, was the second oldest of seven siblings, but often acted like the oldest. He frequently assumed the prankster role in the family. Terry Jeffries, his younger brother, said Aaron once convinced him he had a sibling in Guatemala when they were kids and taught him how to spell his last name wrong.

“He told my 11-year-old daughter to ask me for a flying magical unicorn for her birthday,” Anderson said. “Before his departure, he did not say ‘psych,’ so you’ve got my 11-year-old thinking whatever else Terrell said goes.”

Anderson said that whenever Aaron showed up at her house, she was in for an adventure.

A family gathering on Saturday, the day before the crash, was the last time Calloway-Strothers saw her son and nephew before they got in their car. The two were heading out from a friend’s house in Capitol Hill when they crashed.

Both cousins were loyal to the Seattle area, where they were raised, and always attended cultural events in the city, said Jeffries.

Loved ones are crowdfunding to help pay for funerals for Thornton and Aaron on GoFundMe.

The State Patrol was still investigating the crash Monday.

“I couldn’t leave somebody dead behind,” said Calloway-Strothers. ” … Just to not know how the individuals are and leave is inhuman, and they have to live with that.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the State Patrol at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

“They are two people who loved Seattle,” Jeffries said. “And right now, we need Seattle to help.”