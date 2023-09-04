Longview police shot and killed a 30-year-old Seattle man Saturday afternoon after paramedics revived him with Naloxone and he fled from officers, authorities said.

Louis Johnson Jr. was killed after a car chase that ended in gunfire, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers received reports around 2 p.m. of a man passed out in a car in the Minami Teriyaki drive-thru at 1208 15th Ave. Restaurant staff were not able to wake him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics arrived and used naloxone on the man, who woke up and became aggressive, the Sheriff’s Office said. He allegedly threatened medical personnel and then left the scene in an orange Dodge Challenger “showing signs of impairment,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded and found a car matching the description near 15th Avenue and Hudson Street. Police tried to stop the car, driven by Johnson, but he allegedly ran a red light and sped off, slamming on his breaks and at one point driving in reverse to escape, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police blocked Johnson near 19th Avenue and Florida Street, where he allegedly pulled out a pistol and started shooting at the officers, the Sheriff’s Office said. Three Longview police officers fired back, hitting and killing Johnson. No officers were harmed in the exchange.

Investigators recovered a 9 mm pistol with no serial number. Law enforcement said it was an illegally manufactured “ghost gun.”

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.