Live updates: Seattle, WA react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling and what it means for abortion locally

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In Washington, state law ensures abortion rights. That law will remain in effect, regardless of Friday’s ruling. Still, political winds can change, and lawmakers or voters could conceivably pass a new state law restricting abortion.

Meanwhile, the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization focusing on reproductive rights, estimates Washington could see a 385% increase in abortion patients coming from states banning or severely restricting abortion in the wake of Roe.

Throughout Friday, this post will be updated with news, responses and analyses from Washington, D.C. and Washington state.