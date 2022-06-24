The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
In Washington, state law ensures abortion rights. That law will remain in effect, regardless of Friday’s ruling. Still, political winds can change, and lawmakers or voters could conceivably pass a new state law restricting abortion.
Meanwhile, the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization focusing on reproductive rights, estimates Washington could see a 385% increase in abortion patients coming from states banning or severely restricting abortion in the wake of Roe.
Throughout Friday, this post will be updated with news, responses and analyses from Washington, D.C. and Washington state.
Ferguson: Office will use 'every tool' to defend Washington's abortion law
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday that “no one will take away any Washingtonian’s right to choose” in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Washingtonians enshrined their right to reproductive freedom into law by voting to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act,” he said in a statement. “I will use every tool to defend this law, and we will fight every legislative effort to remove these fundamental protections.”
Ferguson said the decision will strain Washington’s health care network as people from Idaho and other states come to Washington but added he’ll use his authority to ensure the state welcomes anyone “who comes here to access the fundamental right to reproductive justice.”
He put together a team of more than 20 staff members to prepare for any interstate battles related to prosecutions and lawsuits of abortion providers.
“We’re not waiting around to start thinking about what a case might look like. We’re doing it right now,” Ferguson said last week.
Jayapal: Supreme Court ruling has mandated 'forced pregnancy'
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said in a statement that the Supreme Court has mandated "forced pregnancy, taking away any intensely personal freedom" for those who are pregnant to make decisions.
"Every woman, every family, every pregnant person should fear what this means for their futures," Jayapal wrote on Twitter.
In 2019, Jayapal, D-Seattle, wrote an op-ed for The New York Times titled “The Story of My Abortion" that told the story of her now 22-year-old child, who was born unexpectedly in India, more than three months early, weighing less than 2 pounds. Her child, Janak, survived after months in intensive care and years of emergency room visits due to weak lungs caused by the premature birth.
“I wanted more children, but in numerous conversations with my doctors, they told me that any future pregnancy would be extremely high-risk and could result in a birth similar to Janak’s,” Jayapal wrote.
When she got pregnant years later, despite taking precautions, she said the decision was “excruciating.”
“It had to be my choice because, in the end, I would be the one to carry the fetus in my body, I would be the one to potentially face another emergency cesarean section, and I would be the one whose baby could suffer the serious, sometimes fatal consequences of extreme prematurity,” she wrote. “I decided I could not responsibly have the baby.”
The history of abortion rights in Washington state
Washington legalized abortions within the first months of pregnancy with Referendum 20 in 1970 — three years before Roe v. Wade — becoming the first state to do so.
The 1970 law came with the caveat that a woman had to seek permission from her husband to get an abortion. In 1973, this condition was superseded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.
The first major challenge to Roe v. Wade came with Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case covered Pennsylvania’s amendments to its abortion control laws in 1988 and 1989 that required minors to get parental consent and married women to notify their husbands.
Seven months later, a federal appeals court, while reaffirming Roe, upheld Pennsylvania’s abortion control laws, except the requirement to notify the husband.
Since 1991, Washington has enacted a range of statutes focused on reproductive health. Most notably, in 2018, Washington passed the Reproductive Parity Act, requiring insurance plans to cover abortions and abortion care if they cover maternity services.
Washington’s anti-abortion activists step up activity
Local anti-abortion activists are hopeful they can capitalize on the Supreme Court decision to make headway in a state where they previously have had little traction.
Mark Miloscia, who recently stepped down from heading the Family Policy Institute of Washington to run for secretary of state, has expressed confidence that even Washington could ban abortion.
“We have to change hearts and minds,” he said in May.
To mark the end of Roe, the national organization Students for Life is planning rallies at state capitols across the country, including in Washington, where the organization has 34 chapters. The rallies aim to highlight “an even more concentrated pro-life effort at the state level,” according to a media advisory.
Influx of patients and providers expected in Washington
The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization focusing on reproductive rights, estimates Washington could see a 385% increase in abortion patients coming from states banning or severely restricting abortion in the wake of Roe.
Most notably, an Idaho law triggered by an end to Roe would make it a crime to perform an abortion. Another Idaho law, temporarily blocked in a case due to be argued before the Idaho Supreme Court in early August, would allow civil lawsuits against abortion providers.
Abortion patients from Texas, which has an even broader law allowing civil lawsuits, are already coming to Washington clinics, and an influx of out-of-state patients could strain clinic capacity.
Abortion providers no longer able to practice in their home states could come to Washington, too. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent a letter in May to medical licensing organizations asking them to refrain from disqualifying providers who have been penalized in states that criminalize abortion.
