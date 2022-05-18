A state anthropologist determined that bones found Wednesday morning in a Bellevue wetland area are likely human remains, police say.

A city employee discovered the bones while doing maintenance work about 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 150th Place Northeast, the Bellevue Police Department said in a blog post.

The bones appear to have been in the area for several years, police said.

Officials will need to drain the wetland area before detectives can search for evidence and have the bones removed for further analysis, said Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson.

Police are “ankle-deep” in mud and hoping the area will drain in 24 hours, Black said. A state anthropologist and medical examiner were headed to the scene late Wednesday afternoon to examine the remains in person, she added.

No other information was immediately available.