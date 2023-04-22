The father of a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Seattle police officer while holding his infant daughter has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, alleging excessive force and racial discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed by Jason Fuhr, alleges Shaun Fuhr was obeying officers’ commands to stop running from police when Officer Noah Zech shot him in the head April 29, 2020, at a construction site near Rainier Playfield in Columbia City. Shaun Fuhr was holding his infant daughter at the time and dropped the child when he was shot, according to police.

The infant wasn’t hurt, police said. Fuhr later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Zech, a member of the SPD’s SWAT team and a 15-year department veteran, was among a large number of officers who had responded to a frantic 911 call from a woman who said she had been beaten by her boyfriend, who fired a shot at her and had taken their 1-year-old daughter, according to police. The woman reported her boyfriend, Fuhr, had assaulted her throughout the day, and police said she had significant injuries.

The lawsuit alleges the child wasn’t in danger and that police, when they caught up with Fuhr nearby, saw he didn’t have a gun and wasn’t threatening officers.

“At the time Shaun was shot, he was unarmed and cradling his infant daughter in his arms,” the lawsuit said. It alleges Fuhr was complying with officers’ commands to stop when Zech shot him with a rifle.

The lawsuit claims officers failed to even attempt to de-escalate the situation, as required by law, and that the Seattle Police Department violated state statutes by investigating the incident itself rather than having an outside agency take up the investigation.

Zech was cleared of any wrongdoing following a review by the department’s Force Investigation Team, as well as an investigation by the Office of Police Accountability after the family and community groups complained.

“Shaun Fuhr was a young man who was dedicated to his family and had high expectations for his future,” the lawsuit says. “Shaun should be alive today.”

Police released a portion of the woman’s 911 call and officers’ body-worn camera video, which drew sharp criticism from members of the Black community and civil-liberties advocates, who questioned the need for deadly force while Fuhr was holding an infant and posed no threat to the approaching officers.

Police on their public blotter displayed a semi-automatic handgun they said belonged to Fuhr and was found “nearby.”

Carolyn Riley-Payne, president of NAACP Seattle King County, issued a statement at the time decrying the fatal shooting as unnecessary.

“The officer who killed Mr. Fuhr shot at him while he was holding his little girl, and while he was running,” the statement said. “It is absolutely unacceptable that the officer demonstrated such utter disregard for the life and safety of the child.”

The lawsuit claims excessive force, negligence, outrage and wrongful death. It alleges Zech shot Fuhr “without investigation or de-escalation, by consciously disregarding the fact that Fuhr was clearly, visibly unarmed because he was holding his infant daughter, and Zech made these conscious choices because Shaun Fuhr is African American.”

The lawsuit notes that the SPD has been under a federal settlement agreement for more than a decade after the Department of Justice concluded in 2012 that officers routinely use excessive force and showed disturbing evidence of biased policing.

Department of Justice and Seattle officials last month asked a federal judge to find the SPD has complied with “core requirements” of the settlement agreement, calling on the judge to end most federal oversight of the agency.

“The city of Seattle implicitly, overtly condones and defends Seattle officers that shoot and kill unarmed people,” the lawsuit said, further claiming the city “has consistently failed to adequately train, supervise and discipline its officers who commit acts of excessive force.”