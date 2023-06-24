Seattle police are investigating a shooting late Friday on Rainier Avenue South, which sent one man to the hospital and left roughly 30 spent shell casings on the pavement.

Shortly before midnight, the 30-year-old victim was found by police running from a car that had crashed between a tree and a building near Rainier Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street, police spokesperson Shawn Weismiller said Saturday.

The man “told officers that he had been shot,” and had “multiple gun wounds,” but was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Weismiller said.

Police didn’t see anyone else at the scene, but found approximately 30 spent shell casings at the intersection of Rainier and Massachusetts, just south of Interstate 90, Weismiller said. It was unclear yet whether more than one gun was involved, he added.

Barbara Pollard, who lives near the intersection, was startled by the gunshots, which “seemed like they were 25 feet away from me.” She worried that stray bullets would strike her home. “I thought about laying on the floor because I’m really that close,” she said.

Pollard was relieved to learn that the victim hadn’t been killed, given how many shots were fired.

The incident “was a little too close for comfort,” said Pollard who works as a senior instructor at the Family Black Belt Academy of Queen Anne and moved to Seattle five months ago.

“I’m from Bellingham,” she said. “So this is, like, night and day.”