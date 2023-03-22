One person is dead and an Everett police officer was shot near a grocery store Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The officer was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, according to Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The condition of the officer was not immediately clear, though O’Keefe said the officer was alive. There were no other reported injuries. The shooting took place between 3 and 4 a.m., O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe said SMART is investigating two scenes, one outside the Fred Meyer store in the 8200 block of Evergreen Way and another at a car dealership next door.

It was not immediately clear how the two scenes are related, how the person died and how many shots were fired or by whom.

O’Keefe said an Everett police investigation was taking place, stemming from a 911 call, before the shooting occurred.

“My understanding is there was a large response. Multiple officers involved, multiple suspects involved,” she said.

The 8200 block of Evergreen Way is closed in both directions from East Casino Road to Holly Drive, Everett police said on Twitter. Streets are blocked off by police tape.

SMART is handling the ongoing investigation. The multiple agency team responds to and investigates police use of force. It’s made up of members of various county law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol.

The shooting comes almost a year after Everett officer Dan Rocha was shot and killed in a Starbucks parking lot. Rocha’s alleged killer, Richard Rotter, is on trial in Snohomish County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.