A portion of Highway 9 in Snohomish County is closed after a shooting in Lake Stevens on Friday afternoon.

SMART investigating officer involved shooting in Lake Stevens. Hwy 9 is closed from 20th St to S. Lake Stevens Rd. And 20th St is closed from 91st to 99th Ave SE. Active investigation. — SMART PIO (@smart_pio) January 13, 2023

An officer was involved in the shooting, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

SMART is on the scene and investigating the incident, said Courtney O’Keefe, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson who did not immediately provide additional information, including the nature of the officer’s involvement.

Highway 9 is closed from 20th Street to South Lake Stevens Road, and 20th Street is closed from 91st to 99th avenues while police investigate.

There is no estimated time for reopening.