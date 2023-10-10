Police deployed a bio-irritant when opposing groups clashed during a demonstration in downtown Kirkland on Sunday after Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to the city.

The bio-irritant, which made demonstrators’ eyes water and irritated their throats, was a projectile that bursts upon impact and releases “a cloud of pepper irritant” that can incapacitate people, according to the PepperBall website.

On Sunday, Kirkland spokesperson David Wolbrecht did not mention the use of PepperBall guns, instead saying no tear gas or gas “of any kind” was deployed. The city confirmed the weapon’s use Monday in a news release describing the police department’s response to the rally.

According to the news release, organizers gave the city advance notice of the demonstration in support of Palestine, which did not require a permit. A smaller group of pro-Israeli demonstrators arrived in response.

A viral video posted on the social platform X showed people on both sides confronting in the middle of the road, hitting each other with signs and flags. Other social media videos from the scene after the PepperBall was deployed show demonstrators coughing, covering their mouths and running away from the intersection as a cloud of smoke wafts through the air.

The less lethal weapon causes dizziness, nasal irritation, burning eyes, irrepressible coughing and swelling in the throat, according to the company’s website. Police remained armed with the PepperBall launchers throughout the demonstration. The projectiles release capsaicinoids, an active component of chili peppers.

The weapon, according to the website, has a range of about 150 feet — greater than that of pepper spray or a Taser.

Kirkland police blocked traffic through the intersection and prevented anyone from walking off the sidewalks during the demonstration, asking people on social media to avoid the area. Police also separated the two groups by moving King County buses and patrol vehicles into the road to block their views of each other.

No arrests were made, according to the city, and police are investigating two reports of minor injuries. The news release said the department is “conducting an after-action review of the event to help ensure the safety of the community and those who participate in demonstrations or free speech events.”

In 2004, an Emerson College student was killed when a Boston police officer shot her in the eye with a pepper-ball gun. Following the death, the Seattle Police Department said it would suspend use of pepper-ball guns to control crowds. The department recently began allowing the less lethal weapon again.