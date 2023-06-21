A King County Coroner’s inquest jury on Wednesday concluded a Kirkland police officer was justified when he shot and killed a man armed with a rifle in an apartment parking lot.

The six-member jury took less than four hours to unanimously conclude Officer Scott Cox, at the time a new hire still in training, obeyed policies and was legally justified in shooting 46-year-old Curtis Elroy Tade, who witnesses said had retrieved the rifle from his home after a confrontation with neighbors at the Emerson Apartments.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the waistband of Tade’s pants, as well as several magazines and loose ammunition for the rifle after the shooting Dec. 19, 2017, according to inquest testimony.

Cox, obviously emotional, told the inquest jury he spotted Tade walking toward the other family, who had called 911 following an initial confrontation. Cox was talking to Tade’s wife when Tade approached and “swung the weapon around,” the officer testified.

Cox reported he and another person moved behind a car for cover, and witnesses said Cox repeatedly ordered Tade to drop the weapon before firing the lethal shots.

Tade had been acting strangely, according to inquest witnesses, and his wife later said she thought he may have been drinking alcohol on top of narcotic painkillers he was prescribed for chronic back pain.

According to testimony, Tade had walked up to another apartment resident, Fabio Campos Sr., who was holding his infant granddaughter while waiting for other family members to arrive so they could go to Olive Garden for dinner.

Campos, speaking through a Portuguese interpreter, said Tade “was extremely frantic in his greeting,” appeared “very much altered,” was aggressive in his approach and grabbed his hand.

Campos, with a child in his arms, said he tried to back away. That’s when he said Tade appeared to get “angry” and became even more aggressive, grabbing his jacket as he tried to pull away and protect the child.

Tade’s wife appeared, Campos said, and Tade shoved her away as well. Campos’ son and son-in-law then intervened and took Tade to the ground.

According to testimony, another resident led Tade back to his apartment, where he apparently retrieved the firearms and was confronted by Cox.

“I was afraid … he was going to shoot me and attack the Campos family,” Cox testified. “I wish Mr. Tade had dropped the gun.”

King County’s charter requires that a coroner’s inquest be convened to look into the facts, circumstances and possible criminality of all police-involved deaths.

The process was halted in 2017 for several years over allegations that the process marginalized the families and victims of police violence and unfairly favored law enforcement. King County Executive Dow Constantine revamped the system, which started back up after the Washington Supreme Court in 2021 upheld his sweeping changes to the process.

The legal delays have resulted in a backlog of more than 40 inquests.