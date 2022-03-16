A 20-year-old Kirkland man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a September 2020 Capitol Hill demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice was sentenced to five years in prison, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Greenberg was sentenced Friday for second-degree reckless burning, attempted first-degree arson and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During the demonstration, Greenberg hit Officer Jose Jimenez, who was wearing a helmet, in the back of the head with a baseball bat after the officer was pushed off his bike and wrestling another protester for it, according to charging documents.

The impact caused a vertical crack on Jimenez’ helmet and he likely would’ve suffered a fatal injury without it, charging documents alleged.

Jimenez told the court Friday that his memory is still foggy from the attack and that bright lights, such as the ones in the courtroom, give him headaches.

“The probability of somebody surviving an attack like that to the back of the head — I don’t know how I’m still here,” he said, adding that he had been attacked numerous times that night before Greenberg hit him in the head.

Greenberg’s prison term will be followed by 18 months of community custody with the Department of Corrections.

Danielle McMillan, 31, of Woodinville, was also sentenced Friday for first-degree reckless burning during the same protest. Due to her lack of prior felony criminal history and her agreement to cooperate in a related federal case, McMillan was sentenced to credit for time served in jail for up to 60 days, said Casey McNerthney, director of communications for the prosecutor’s office.

Neither the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office provided details about the federal case.

McMillan had been charged as a co-defendant in October 2020 along with Greenberg with attempted first-degree arson for throwing Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during a Sept. 1 demonstration.

McMillan will serve 12 months in community custody under state Department of Corrections supervision, McNerthney said.

McMillan and Greenberg were ordered to pay restitution, but the amounts are yet to be determined. Each was charged a $500 mandatory victim penalty assessment and a $100 DNA collection fee, McNerthney said.