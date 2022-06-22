Two teenagers and a 5-year-old were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night at a house in Kirkland, police said.

There were multiple reports to 911 of shots fired in the Kingsgate neighborhood, prompting police officers to respond just before 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Kirkland Police Department.

When officers arrived at the house in the 11700 block of Northeast 150th Place, they found three victims, ages 17, 13 and 5, the police department said.

Officers provided medical care and the victims were taken to local hospitals. All three were in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the department.

All the victims were in the house when the shooting occurred, and “the suspect is believed to have fired several rounds at the residence from outside,” the department’s news release said.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was at-large as of Wednesday morning, according to the department.

Police ask any neighbors who witnessed the shooting or who have video evidence of the suspect to email Detective Haas at AHaas@kirklandwa.gov.