King County’s new top prosecutor announced changes in her administration Tuesday, including a new gun violence-prevention unit and a new division of criminal practice focused on gender-based violence.

Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, who was sworn into office this month, prioritized prosecuting and preventing violent crimes and sexual assaults during a news conference Tuesday afternoon in the King County Courthouse.

Manion announced the office will introduce a new gun violence-prevention unit that will not only focus on prosecuting people creating the “most harm,” but will also analyze data to identify people close to gun violence and connect them with community-based resources.

Manion said the office plans to expand the efforts of a Harborview Medical Center pilot program that offers services to people who have been harmed by proximity to gun violence.

The office also will create a new division focused on prosecuting and preventing gender-based violence by removing firearms from domestic violence situations and bringing a trauma-informed approach to the prosecution. Gender-based violence refers to violence rooted in exploiting unequal power relationships between genders, including cases involving rape, sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Over the course of the past year, individuals have expressed a desire for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to be more timely and deliberate at how we address sexual assault and sexual violence, particularly in cases involving adult victims,” Manion said.

She said she will reorganize the special assault unit into two practice areas: one focused exclusively on child victims and the other on adult victims.

In 2022, the prosecutor’s office filed more than double the number of organized theft cases than it did in 2021, Manion said. She announced the creation of a new economic crimes and wage theft division focused on organized retail theft, wage theft and other economic crimes.

A new felony traffic unit in the criminal division will focus on prosecuting serious felony traffic cases.

“The purpose of this change is to underscore the importance and seriousness of vehicular homicide and assault cases and their devastating impacts on victims and survivors,” Manion said.

With a backlog of 4,000 charged felony cases due to the pandemic, Manion said the office will prioritize violent crimes, sexual assault, gun crime and repeat property crime.

The prosecutor’s office does not expect the volume of felony criminal cases to decrease due to new units and divisions.