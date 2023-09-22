A new King County hate-crime reporting system and hotline is one step closer to reality, with the release last week of a report detailing recommendations for how the program would work.

The Stop Hate Hotline — a proposed 24-hour online portal and staffed phone line — aims to make it easier for hate-crime victims to connect with community-based service providers without needing to contact law enforcement.

King County officials and community advocates also hope the new hotline, in the works for over a year, will improve the county’s data collection on reported crimes motivated by hate and bias and increase countywide awareness about hate crimes.

Plans for the new hotline come as reported hate crimes across King County increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in February 2021, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Pressure ratcheted up last week, after a man smashed the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown International District with a sledgehammer in an alleged hate crime. That incident has heightened ongoing concerns over public safety among some of the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander residents.

The new hotline will build on an existing reporting system, the Hate and Bias Incident Response Survey, run by the county-sponsored Coalition Against Hate and Bias, which formed in 2020 to address the rise in hate crimes.

That survey was primarily a data collection tool, with most responses coming from people already in contact with a community-based service provider.

“This Hotline would provide a broader, more accessible platform for reporting hate crimes and incidents, ensuring victims and survivors can report without fear of retribution,” the report said.

Recommendations in the county report come from the Stop Hate Hotline Workgroup, which includes representatives from the Coalition Against Hate and Bias; the Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice; the Sheriff’s Office; and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Hotline operators won’t be able to provide legal advice, and reporting a case to the hotline will not automatically report the incident to law enforcement.

Instead, callers will be connected to “trauma-informed advocates trained in crisis intervention,” according to the report.

Those advocates will guide callers through their options for how to proceed, such as getting connected to a community-based organization for aid, securing a referral for behavioral health services and contacting a law enforcement liaison.

The hotline will use a multilingual phone tree in King County’s primary languages: Chinese, Korean, Russian, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese.

People reporting or responding to hate crimes will also have access to the hotline’s online portal and database at all times, according to the report.

The workgroup proposes contracting out the hotline to a provider “experienced in trauma-informed care and cultural competence,” rather than staffing the hotline internally.

In addition, two full-time employees within the Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice would help run and market the program, according to the report.

The workgroup also recommended creating a liaison officer program within the Sheriff’s Office “to enhance the community and law enforcement relationship, specifically addressing hate and bias incidents.”

According to data from the Hate and Bias Incident Response Survey, there were 643 reported incidents of hate and bias countywide between 2020 and Aug. 10.

About four in five respondents chose not to approach law enforcement afterward, “highlighting the need for an alternative reporting system,” according to the report.

Community advocates and experts note many incidents go unreported, as some victims are distrustful of law enforcement, fear retribution from the attacker or may be unsure about how to report an attack.

Since 2020, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed 130 cases involving hate crimes, with 20 filed this year so far. Nationwide, there was a 167% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and 70% increase in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the most recent available FBI data.

Launching and operating the hotline will cost between roughly $1 million and $1.4 million in the first year, according to estimates in the report, with projected annual expenses estimated between about $663,000 and $724,000.

It’s unclear exactly when the hotline will become operational. The report notes that it could take a year to lay the groundwork and test the hotline before launching the program the following year.

The Metropolitan King County Council will consider funding the program during its 2023-24 mid-biennial budget later this year.