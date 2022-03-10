King County has agreed to pay $750,000 to the family of a man who killed himself in the downtown Seattle jail after they filed a lawsuit alleging jail officials knew or should have known the man was in crisis but failed to protect him from himself.

Michael Clinard, a recognized and published Seattle magazine photographer and father of three, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and bipolar disorder after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a violent assault in December 2013 in Brooklyn, New York, according to a lawsuit filed last year in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

His family’s attorney, Ryan Dreveskracht, noted in the lawsuit that individuals who suffer brain injuries have sharply increased odds of developing depression, symptoms of psychosis and other mental illnesses.

“Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to Michael,” the lawsuit said.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255); you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255); you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling. More info: crisistextline.org

Following his injury, Clinard’s mental health declined, the claim alleges. He began using drugs and alcohol heavily and exhibited violent mood swings. In February 2017, according to the lawsuit, he assaulted his wife, who obtained a protection order.

Clinard, who had no significant criminal history beforehand, over a period of months was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and violating the protective order. The lawsuit said much of his behavior was self-harming, and that he told paramedics after he drove his car into a tree that he planned to kill himself.

Clinard was ordered to appear in Bothell Municipal Court on June 3, 2017, after leaving a tearful message on his wife’s phone — a violation of the protection order. At the hearing, according to the lawsuit, Clinard was in obvious crisis. When the judge ordered him into custody pending another hearing, Clinard yelled, “I won’t live that long. I don’t intend to live past another two weeks! You just signed my death certificate!”

On his way out of court, Clinard tried to head-butt the security officer and grab his Taser, which the lawsuit described as an attempt at “suicide-by-cop.”

The judge, defense attorney and prosecutor agreed Clinard posed an imminent threat to himself and the judge ordered that he be evaluated by a designated mental health expert. The next day, the judge again issued an order that Clinard be evaluated.

However, the lawsuit said that those orders were not followed, even though King County Jail officials knew or should have known that Clinard was mentally unstable and suicidal.

Dreveskracht, the lawyer, said the judge’s orders were faxed to the King County Jail and a police officer told the booking officer that Clinard was suicidal. However, the lawsuit says, the jail’s intake officer checked a box stating Clinard was not suicidal just an hour after his outburst in court.

“The information regarding Michael’s suicidality, suicidal outburst, and mental health crisis was entirely ignored throughout the intake process and, in turn, the remainder of his stay at the Jail,” the lawsuit said.

He was never seen by a mental health expert, even though the jail’s doctors and nurses were informed that he had been taking several medications that should have alerted them to his mental health issues, including lithium, Zoloft, Adderall and lorazepam.

“From these prescriptions alone, any medical professional exercising his or her

professional judgment would have inferred that Michael was seriously mentally ill,” the lawsuit said.

While he was given lithium and Zoloft, an antidepressant, jail policies prohibited him from receiving the other drugs because they can be abused. The lawsuit notes that withdrawal from lorazepam can be dangerous, and that one of the side effects is increased suicide risk.

Over the next several weeks, Clinard repeatedly sought medical and psychiatric help for his deteriorating mental state, the lawsuit said. Other inmates also stated that there was “something wrong” with him, that he was pacing and seemed seriously depressed, according to the lawsuit.

On July 3, Clinard was found dead in his cell with a ligature around his neck.

“Throughout the intake and screening process, there were multiple opportunities to

get Michael the psychiatric care that he needed, but each provider down the chain completely dropped the ball,” Dreveskracht wrote.

Noah Haglund, a spokesperson for the King County Jail, acknowledged the settlement payment, which he said was split evenly between the Department of Adult & Juvenile Detention and Jail Health Services.

“All jail staff — in health care, corrections and support roles — are saddened any time someone loses their life while in our care,” he said.

“We provide a wide variety of services to address physical and behavioral health needs, including mental distress [and] we have strong protocols in place for suicide prevention,” he added.

He said the jail was prohibited by privacy laws from discussing the circumstances around Clinard’s case but said “we can share that anyone booked into King County jails undergoes an extensive health screening by an intake nurse” to check for risk factors.