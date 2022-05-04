A King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shot a man suspected of a felony assault with a firearm following a pursuit Wednesday in Federal Way, authorities say.

Police did not say how many officers were involved in the shooting.

Around 10:23 a.m., Sheriff’s Office detectives located the man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a news release from the Valley Independent Investigative Team, which is investigating the incident and consists of seven South King County police departments.

The detective unit along with a SWAT team contacted the man who was in a vehicle and tried to take him into custody, but the man fled after hitting the occupied patrol vehicles, according to the release. A pursuit followed.

Officers stopped the man’s vehicle near South 317th Street and 28th Avenue South in Federal Way, according to the investigative team.

SWAT officers tried to take the man into custody again but “encountered a lethal threat,” and deputies shot the suspect, according the release. He died at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, authorities had not said what the lethal threat entailed, and gave no details of the man’s identity or the crime for which the sheriff’s office considered him a suspect.

Further, no details were released about how law enforcement approached the man before the pursuit or after his vehicle was stopped.