A King County sheriff’s deputy was shot at early Sunday near a Skyway apartment complex, prompting a pursuit into Seattle, where a male was arrested after climbing a tree, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

At 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was wrapping up a call near the Creston Point Apartments in the 13400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South when he was shot at by someone in another vehicle, said sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The deputy was not injured and initiated a pursuit as the suspect drove north, Meyer said. Renton and Seattle police came to the aid of sheriff’s deputies, with the sheriff’s helicopter providing air support, he said.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit immobilization technique, on the vehicle, forcing it to a stop near South Brandon Street and Rainier Avenue South, not quite four miles from where the shooting occurred. A man bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a residential neighborhood, where he climbed a tree in an effort to hide from police, according to Meyer.

The sheriff’s helicopter, which is equipped with thermal imaging infrared cameras, spotted the suspect and directed officers on the ground to his location, where he came down the tree and was arrested, Meyer said.