A King County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot after they traded fire following an “altercation” early Sunday in Shoreline, according to investigators.

The deputy was on-duty and investigating a suspicious vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of N.E. 145th Street when the shootings occurred, said a statement released by the Independent Force Investigative Team — King County.

“At one point, both the subject and the deputy fired their weapons, and both were struck,” the statement said. Both were treated at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had the shooting scene at a Chevron gas station and food mart cordoned off Sunday, and N.E. 145th Street was closed to traffic. More than a dozen yellow flag markers — typically used to note the location of shell casings and other evidence — dotted the parking lot.

Taylor Houghtaling, who lives nearby, described hearing a pop pop pop of gunfire.

“I was laying in my bed at two something, and then all of the sudden I hear the first shot. I instantly texted my mom and it just kept going. From there it sounded like eight shots. And then they went silent for a good 30-ish seconds. And then you heard sirens pretty quick after that,” Houghtaling said in an interview.

Houghtaling said police quickly arrived on the scene and scoured the area with officers, K-9 units and a drone, and seemed to be searching for someone.

Police announced no arrests as of midday Sunday.

The incident will be reviewed by the independent use-of-force team — with additional information released weekly until the conclusion of the investigation, according to the emailed statement by spokesperson Meeghan Black.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, in a tweet Sunday, said he was thinking about the deputy, their colleagues and family “and hoping for a speedy recovery.”