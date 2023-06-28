The King County Sheriff’s Office has been ordered to reinstate a veteran deputy with a troubled history who was fired after the sheriff concluded his aggressive and poorly considered actions led to the death of a Black Diamond man wanted for the theft of a pickup and pet poodle.

Deputy George Alvarez appealed his 2021 dismissal to the Public Employment Relations Commission, whose outside arbitrator in California ordered him reinstated without back pay. The commission concluded the sheriff’s internal investigation into the 2019 shooting death of Anthony “Tony” Chilcott was complete and fair — and that Alvarez violated sheriff’s de-escalation policy — but that his discipline, termination, was too harsh.

The opinion, published Monday on the commission’s website, was issued May 30. Names in the document are redacted, but a comparison with investigative documents obtained by The Seattle Times through public disclosure confirmed the identities of those involved.

Binding arbitration in police discipline cases — often included in collectively bargained contracts — has been a controversial practice that has garnered local and national attention after research showed arbitrators reduced or overturned police officer discipline in more than half the cases they hear on appeal.

The practice drew attention in Washington when the Seattle Police Department, while under federal oversight, was ordered by an arbitrator in 2017 to rehire an officer fired for punching a handcuffed suspect, breaking a bone in her face. The city was able to overturn the decision in court, but not before a federal judge found the incident so troubling that he extended the court’s oversight of Seattle police officer discipline to this day.

Gov. Jay Inslee has since signed into a law a measure aimed at improving through training and data collection the quality of arbitrators that rule on law enforcement discipline.

The arbitrator in Alvarez’s case, Najeeb N. Khoury, said the deputy should receive additional training, be sent back to uniformed patrol and lose his coveted assignments on the sheriff’s SWAT and Special Enforcement Team. He concluded Alvarez should not receive the two years of back pay he sought.

“[Alvarez’s] performance failure on Nov. 25, 2019, led to a tragic outcome,” Khoury wrote. “While there is no way of knowing what the outcome would have been had [Alvarez] followed his work unit’s standards, the chances of the day ending in tragedy would have been reduced. Therefore, back pay is not warranted.”

Then-Undersheriff Patti Cole-Tindall initially recommended retraining Alvarez, demoting him to patrol and stripping him of his special assignments. Former Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht instead opted to fire the deputy, arguing Alvarez’s extensive training and experience should have led to better decisions.

Cole-Tindall, who has since been named the county’s first appointed sheriff, testified during the arbitration hearing in January that she had changed her mind since becoming sheriff. Now, in an era of increased scrutiny of police actions and discipline following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, she said she would have fired Alvarez herself.

The county said it stands by its original discipline but that it will adhere to the arbitrator’s decision, per the county’s contract with the King County Police Officers Guild.

“We are disappointed in the outcome,” said a statement from County Executive Dow Constantine’s office. “Given the arbitrator’s order and consistent with our collective bargaining agreement, our Human Resources team will be working with the Sheriff’s Office to determine the next steps for this individual to safely return to service, including determining what additional training is necessary.”

Sheriff’s Detective Mike “Manny” Mansanarez, president of the King County Police Officers Guild, said Alvarez has not yet returned to work.

Alvarez, a 21-year veteran deputy with a troubled history — including five shootings and once being charged criminally for roughing up an informant — was one of two undercover deputies who confronted and fatally shot the unarmed, 36-year-old Chilcott after spotting him driving the stolen Ford Raptor with the dog, a poodle named “Monkey,” inside.

Alvarez and Deputy Josh Lerum, his partner on the plainclothes Special Enforcement Team, were driving an unmarked SUV, making it difficult to distinguish them as police officers. They had specifically been given orders that, if they located the stolen truck, to keep an eye on it and call for uniform backup to make an arrest.

Instead, Alvarez pulled up alongside Chilcott as he was parked on the side of the road smoking a cigarette. When Lerum flashed his badge, Chilcott — who bulletins had indicated was hostile to police — drove off. Alvarez responded by ramming the Raptor and pushing it across an intersection onto boulders on the side of the road, high-centering and disabling the pickup.

As Chilcott tried to reverse the struck truck, spinning its tires until they smoked, the deputies ran up to either side of the vehicle and broke the door glass with a hammer and gun butts. Both deputies fatally shot Chilcott in the head when he continued to rev the engine and tried to back up.

Monkey, the dog, was recovered unhurt.

Johanknecht, the former sheriff, concluded Alvarez made a series of questionable decisions that escalated the situation, endangered the public and his partner, and caused them to resort to deadly force to regain control.

While the sheriff found the shooting itself was justified, she said it only became necessary because Alvarez and Lerum cornered and confronted Chilcott and created an emergency where none existed before. Lerum received a letter of discipline for his role in the incident.

Khoury, the arbitrator, said the sheriff’s office was partly culpable for Alvarez’s actions, given that he was praised by his supervisors for being an “absolute hunter” and the “go-to person if you need a bad guy found and arrested.”

Until 2017, when the sheriff’s office began de-escalation training, the department’s policy was to handcuff suspects as quickly as possible for safety purposes. The de-escalation training encourages deputies to take more time in assessing situations and use time, distance and cover to slow a situation and possibly avoid the use of force.

“The department was sending [Alvarez] mixed messages” by trying to simultaneously shift his mindset while praising him for his aggressive approach to the job, Khoury wrote.

The county also demonstrated through “clear and convincing evidence” that Alvarez knew his employer was emphasizing de-escalation, that he didn’t follow policy and that he made tactical decisions falling “significantly below the standards” of his peers, all leading to an unnecessary confrontation with Chilcott, Khoury wrote.

Chilcott was shown to be a man with a tragic past who was unarmed and apparently in crisis when he stole the truck from a gas station on Nov. 22, 2019, with Monkey the dog in the back seat. Chilcott’s mother, Monica Crotty, said her son loved animals.

Chilcott was wanted for theft, a nonviolent crime, and a sheriff’s supervisor had refused to authorize a pursuit because the allegation wasn’t serious enough to warrant the risk to the public, according to documents obtained by The Times.

The county settled a claim by his mother and sister for $2.5 million without a lawsuit, and Cole-Tindall met privately with the family and apologized, according to reports. The sheriff’s office later issued a report by an outside investigator who found the sheriff’s failure to adopt reforms recommended following an earlier controversial shooting contributed to the mistakes made in the Chilcott incident.

Seattle attorney Tony Russo, who represented the family in its claim against the county, on Tuesday called the arbitrator’s order “tragic.”