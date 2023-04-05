The two newest divisions at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office officially have their leaders.

Heading the new gender-based violence and prevention division is Bridgette Maryman, the current chair of the violent crimes unit. She has been in the office since 2006 and has spent nine years focused on prosecuting domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

Patrick Hinds has been put in charge of the economic crimes and wage theft division. Since 2019, Hinds has been the chair of the economic crimes unit, which will be folded into the new division.

Sworn into office in January, Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said she would reorganize how crimes are prosecuted in her office in an attempt to improve public safety “by addressing and bringing focused attention to some of King County’s greatest areas of concern.”

A growing backlog

Maryman has to catch up on a backlog.

After the pandemic slowed prosecutions, nearly 500 charged sexual assault cases are ongoing as of March 1, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Pre-pandemic, the office averaged 337 open cases.

“I think the goal is really to elevate the work and to show how seriously we treat these cases,” Maryman said.

Part of the emphasis, she said, includes approaching victims in a trauma-informed manner and connecting them with victim services.

The changes also include dividing the sexual assault unit into two practices: one for adult victims and another for child victims.

“There’s some benefit to developing specialization in those two areas,” Maryman said.

Evidence and fact patterns for victims can be quite different based on their age. Alcohol use, for example, is more common in cases with adult victims than child victims.

Maryman said her team is invested in prevention work in domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s a long-term goal, though.

“I don’t expect we’ll solve that overnight,” Maryman said. “But I think by having a separate division with the name of prevention in the title, I think it’ll provide us a tool for really advocating and pushing those additional treatment options.”

A consistent approach

Many of the cases Hinds’ team prosecutes are answering a “fundamentally different” question from those of his colleagues.

In economic crimes like fraud or identity theft, Hinds said the “who did it” is often known, but his prosecutors have to determine whether a crime was committed at all.

In the past, economic crimes were divided among several units. By uniting them under one division, Manion’s administration aims to gain more consistency with how these cases are prosecuted, Hinds said.

“For the defendants who are the focus of the prosecution, I think it’s only fair and only right that there will be as consistent an approach to how we prosecute and then how we handle those cases as possible,” Hinds said.

Part of the reorganization into a singular unit, Hinds said, is renewed focus on organized retail theft and wage theft crimes.

In 2022, the prosecutor’s office filed more than double the number of organized theft cases than it did the year before. Prosecuting those can take time, Hinds said, as smaller charges against one defendant are compiled into one felony charge.

Including “wage theft” in the new division’s name was a deliberate choice, Hinds said. The crime has historically been underreported and rarely prosecuted, he explained.

Anecdotally, prosecutors know wage theft is happening a lot, but it’s not often reported, Hinds said. When it is, legal challenges pose an obstacle to prosecuting those who have committed wage theft.

“There are various rules, both as a matter of statute and as a matter of case law, that impact what things we can combine together for purposes of getting above that felony-level value threshold, just as a general rule,” he said. “For example, we usually cannot aggregate together thefts from different victims.”

Many of those targeted by wage theft are low income, people of color, women or are undocumented. Meeting people who are not inclined to have contact with law enforcement, Hinds said, is something his office will grapple with.

“I hope that people will come forward on things like wage theft, and all these other cases, because I can’t promise we’ll always be able to do something with any particular case,” he said, “but what I can promise is that we understand the impact that these cases have, and we take them seriously.