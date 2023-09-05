In the world of police oversight, Tamer Abouzeid is what one former colleague calls a “true believer”: an unapologetic reformer who thinks America’s criminal legal system is racist and broken, and needs to be radically changed or scrapped.

Abouzeid made his beliefs clear to his bosses on the Metropolitan King County Council, as well as the county’s executive and deputies, when he was hired as director of the civilian-run Office of Law Enforcement Oversight two years ago. He says the ongoing state of U.S. policing has done little since to change his opinions, although he sees encouraging signs both here and around the country.

In King County, long-standing calls for transparency and public accountability in the Sheriff’s Office, fueled by nationwide protests over police racism and violence, have driven a significant expansion of the citizen watchdog office’s responsibilities and powers. But the Sheriff’s Office still investigates citizen and internal complaints of wrongdoing in-house, relying on internal affairs detectives in an accountability model proven to be problematic and rife with potential conflicts of interest.

OLEO can oversee and review those investigations — and even conduct its own in some cases — but cannot suggest discipline for officers found to have erred on the job, as such recommendations still lie solely within the Sheriff’s Office itself.

Abouzeid, an attorney, came to Seattle from Chicago, where he worked for the city’s Office of Police Accountability and later the nonprofit Council on American-Islamic Relations, for which his responsibilities included investigating allegations of police abuse of Muslims in the Windy City.

And while bucolic Maple Valley is hardly Chicago’s West Garfield Park, the job of policing, holding officers accountable when they’re wrong and exonerating them when they’re right remains a constant. So are trend lines that include institutional prejudices and racism, unnecessary use of force, and a militarized police response, though an examination of King County law enforcement requires a different perspective and scale than in Illinois.

“You hear a lot about liberal Seattle, but we aren’t necessarily hearing the same thing. Problems exist,” said Abouzeid, 38. “At the same time, I had to remind myself, ‘You’re not in Kansas anymore‘ — that the issues of here are not the same kind of issues we’ve seen with the Chicago PD.”

Even so, Abouzeid said it’s difficult to tell what issues may exist within the Sheriff’s Office, particularly involving race and the use of force, because the county doesn’t gather the necessary data, a practice Abouzeid has pushed to change.

Incomplete evidence from county auditors indicates race may play a role in stops, detentions and uses of force by the nearly 1,000 rank-and-file deputies and detectives who police roughly 1,700 square miles of unincorporated King County and provide law enforcement services to 12 contract cities.

But county ordinances initially intended to protect immigrants prevent gathering racial or ethnic data, and Abouzeid said OLEO is planning to ask the County Council to “carve out an exception for law enforcement” to enable the office to collect and analyze demographic information.

“If you are going to make lasting change, you need to look at institutional issues,” Abouzeid said. “We do as much as we can with what we have, but there is still more we need the Sheriff’s Office to do.”

OLEO’s expanded scope

OLEO’s history is rife with starts, stops and stutter-steps.

The County Council formed the office in 2006 to monitor and review Sheriff’s Office operations, but the oversight agency wasn’t actually up and running until 2011 — mostly due to Sheriff’s Office turmoil, inattention by county leaders and protests and challenges by the King County Police Officer’s Guild.

In 2015, following a deputy’s controversial shooting the previous year of 23-year-old Oscar Perez-Giron at a light-rail station, King County voters made OLEO a charter-based office and further expanded its powers.

Still, the watchdog had limited influence, and complaints mounted over existing internal investigatory protocols.

A 2018 independent report found the sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division frequently mishandled citizens’ reports of excessive force, and the county in 2019 revised its use-of-force policies following a settlement with two Black teens held at gunpoint at a concert. Before then, pointing a gun at someone was not considered a use of force.

Additionally, two outside reports commissioned by OLEO were sharply critical of the sheriff’s internal investigations into a pair of controversial fatal shootings. In one of them, which resulted in the 2017 death of a Des Moines teen, outside experts questioned the thoroughness of the internal investigation and concluded the Sheriff’s Office let reforms suggested because of the shooting “die on the vine.”

The department’s failure to act on those reforms likely contributed to the shooting death that same year of Anthony Chilcott, 36, in Black Diamond, according to the second report.

All the while, OLEO wasn’t authorized to take citizen complaints or bring its own investigations.

Then a new guild contract passed amid national outrage over the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, granting the oversight agency both powers, though the contract stipulates that OLEO cannot recommend deputy discipline.

That same year, county voters passed an initiative granting OLEO the power to subpoena documents and evidence to inform its investigations.

Abouzeid said those parallel investigations will begin next year, focusing on serious uses of force and policy or practices that could lead to such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for police accountability have added momentum to the sheriff’s move this spring to begin fully implementing the use of dash and body cameras, a program promised three years ago as part of a settlement with the family of Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens, the Des Moines 17-year-old.

Most other large law enforcement agencies in the state — led by the Seattle Police Department — have either already implemented the use of dash and body cameras or are in the process of doing so, a trend officials say is mostly welcomed by departments and officers alike.

“The deputies love them,” said Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, saying body or dash camera footage often allows for the quick resolution of public allegations of improper conduct.

Cole-Tindall said the program is ahead of schedule, with about 200 body cameras currently deployed. Abouzeid said he expects the program — which will include dash cameras in patrol vehicles as well — to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

So far, he said, they have been well-received.

But at this point, only a portion of the county’s cruisers and deputies are equipped with cameras, and the county is in the earliest stages of determining how footage will be gathered, stored and used. Last November, Abouzeid wrote the council arguing proposed policies were inadequate, allowing deputies to watch recordings of critical incidents before giving any statements.

“It is not in the best interest of an investigation to have deputies looking at video before giving a full and complete personal account of the incident,” Abouzeid said in a recent interview. “It does a disservice to the investigation and to the officer. No detectives would let a witness view video. The process needs to be improved.”

He’s also argued against a proposed policy that gives deputies “expansive and ambiguous” discretion to turn off the cameras in certain instances. “It really almost defeats the purpose,” Abouzeid said.

He’s argued, too, that video of any critical incident should be released within 72 hours, in keeping with OLEO’s charter promising “transparency, accountability and consistency.” The Seattle Police Department, for example, has a policy demanding the release of police shooting footage within that time frame.

Abouzeid’s outspoken advocacy also includes what he says is a pressing need for the county to invest in nonsworn, behavioral health mobile crisis teams to respond to nonviolent emergencies involving mental illness, poverty or substance abuse.

“Every time I see a story about some officer who rescues a kid from a river, or something similar, I ask myself, ‘Did the person who did that need a badge and a gun?’ Often the answer is no,” he said.

An outspoken reformer

The role of reformer suits Abouzeid, a big, bearded man prone to bright ties and sweater vests who was born in Egypt and moved to the U.S. when he was 8.

He attended the University of Illinois-Chicago and Georgetown University Law School, then worked as a Chicago police accountability investigator and CAIR lawyer before taking the OLEO job in 2021.

While in Illinois, Abouzeid also worked as legal counsel to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, which sprang out of the violence during the 1968 Democratic National Convention and police attacks on Black Panthers and other revolutionary groups.

Some of his ideas reflect the ideals of those times.

In previous statements, Abouzeid has made clear “the people should tell the police how to act, not the other way around.” He’s also said he believes in “shrinking the prison industrial complex.”

Not surprisingly, Abouzeid has been met with suspicion from police supporters, both in Chicago and the Seattle area. Those reservations rose to condemnation this spring when he took to social media and the official OLEO website to condemn the beating death of a Black man, Tyre Nichols, by police in Memphis, Tenn., following a traffic stop. That the five officers were Black, Abouzeid wrote, “is a reminder to us that the entire criminal legal system is rotten.”

Advertising

Abouzeid’s post prompted a sharp letter from the King County Police Officers Guild to Executive Dow Constantine, complaining the message was offensive and that Abouzeid was condemning the profession “based on the actions of a few.” Detective Mike “Manny” Manzanares, the guild president, argued that if a deputy posted a similar opinion, they’d be subject to discipline.

“As the director of an office overseeing our conduct, we expect better,” Manzanares wrote.

Several County Council members echoed the rebuke, with Chair Dave Upthegrove saying he and some of his colleagues were “troubled” by Abouzeid’s comments and worried they could undermine his credibility and compromise his “tremendous progress … to increase accountability, promote transparency and foster public involvement in law enforcement oversight.”

Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, herself a former interim head of OLEO, also sent a departmentwide email stating she was disappointed in the statements and didn’t condone them.

Meanwhile, a copy Manzanares’ letter made its way to conservative talk radio, where KTTH host Jason Rantz vilified Abouzeid as a “radical anti-police activist.” Rantz has also accused him of antisemitism for posts critical of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and oppression of Palestinians — allegations denied by Abouzeid and dismissed by his bosses on the council.

“It’s easy to make that accusation because I’m a Muslim,” Abouzeid said. “But it’s lazy.”

Since then, Abouzeid has met with the council and the police guild’s board of directors to explain himself and apologize for any misunderstanding. He also sent a written apology to the rank and file for what he says were “hurtful words.”

“My views on the criminal legal system in our United States are strong and they may be different from yours,” he wrote. “And I have an easy time separating the system from the people in it — I am, after all, part of the system.”

Abouzeid acknowledged his comments could be seen as hurtful by some in the Sheriff’s Office.

“I think they felt the implication was that the King County Sheriff’s Office was the same as the Memphis police,” he said. “It’s not. I don’t ever expect to be dealing with those issues here.

“I am in the business of accountability, so I have to be accountable.”

He and county leaders appear to have reconciled.

Cole-Tindall said she’s developed a good relationship with Abouzeid and his office, and that needed and promised reforms are moving forward at a good pace. “We’re going in the right direction,” she said.

Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who chairs the Law, Justice and Human Services Committee, said OLEO under Abouzeid “is making really good progress.” He said he supports Abouzeid and dismisses any claim that the OLEO director’s strong feelings on policing have affected his ability to lead the county’s law enforcement oversight efforts.

He pointed to OLEO’s recent annual report, which marked a 22% drop in Sheriff’s Office misconduct allegations from 2021 to 2022 and stated the oversight office approved the vast majority of internal investigations into alleged deputy wrongdoing.

“In assessing his objectivity, all you need to do is consider his performance,” Zahilay said. “The data just doesn’t back up the allegations that he’s a radical activist out to demolish the Sheriff’s Office.”

Manzanares, the guild president, said Abouzeid addressed board members’ criticisms when he attended their meeting.

“I don’t have any issues with him,” Manzanares said. “I thought it was big of him to come and address us. Times are changing. We roll with the punches.”

For a brief time in Chicago, Abouzeid worked as an investigator for a Chicago Office of Police Accountability attorney, Gino Betts Jr., who’s now the director of Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability.

Betts praised Abouzeid as a “strong advocate” and a “true believer in the need for police reform and ensuring that community voices are the focus of what he does.”

As for his critics? “Someone is always going to be pissed off. It’s the nature of the job,” Betts said.

Abouzeid doesn’t take criticism personally — and said he feels supported by the sheriff and County Council.

“I am part of the system I criticize. That’s the hardest thing to get across. I believe that if you are going to make lasting change, you need to look at the institutional issues,” he said. “So to me, it is worth hammering home that there is institutional racism in policing. There is institutional racism in health care. There is institutional racism in housing. In government.”

The scrutiny of law enforcement in the wake of the Floyd and Nichols killings — and many others, locally and nationally — has prompted pushback from police and their supporters, who Abouzeid said remain entrenched in outdated practices that have undermined the profession and led to calls for reform.

“They’re bullies,” he said. “And the day I decide I will not stand up to bullies is the day I retreat from the kind of work I’m doing.”