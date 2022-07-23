The driver of a car fleeing police hit a King County Metro RapidRide bus in Bellevue just after midnight Friday, sending five bus passengers to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Bellevue police.

The Bellevue Police Department issued a tweet about the incident Saturday morning but gave few details. Police tried to stop a vehicle because they suspected the driver was driving under the influence, but the driver fled in their vehicle at Bel-Red Road and Northeast 24th Street, according to the tweet.

A suspected DUI driver fled from officers @ BelRed & NE 24th St as they attempted a stop. The 25-YO driver slammed into a Metro bus sending 5 passengers to the hospital w/minor injuries. The driver also had minor injuries & was arrested for DUI. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/6BYKT26yn0 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) July 23, 2022

Police did not say whether they were pursuing the driver when the car hit the Metro bus or how fast the vehicle was going. On Twitter, police included a photo of the damaged bus which was smashed in at the back side passenger door and to the left of the door.

The car driver, 25, had minor injuries and was arrested, according to police.