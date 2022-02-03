A 35-year-old Kent man who was roughly arrested by corrections officers after he was ordered out of the lobby of the Maleng Regional Justice Center while trying to use a payment kiosk has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $260,000, according to attorneys.

Jevon Pines was tackled, beaten, shocked with a Taser and handcuffed by officers from the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention on June 4, 2018, after he became belligerent when he was expelled from the facility’s lobby while attempting to deposit money into the account of an incarcerated relative.

He was acquitted of fourth-degree assault by a jury the following year, however, after surveillance video obtained by his defense attorney showed Pines complied with the corrections officers’ orders and was beaten and taken into custody anyway.

According to defense attorneys in the case, the settlement involves a payment of $250,000 by King County and $10,000 from the city of Kent. Kent officers arrested and sought criminal charges against Pines on the representation of the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, or DAJD, corrections officers without reviewing the video or conducting any further investigation, according to the lawsuit and testimony at the criminal trial.

Several emails and phone messages seeking comment from Pines’ lawyers were not immediately returned Thursday.

The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention released a statement on Thursday which read: “We continuously update our policies and protocols to ensure that we’re following best practices. We review all uses of force. We require equity training for employees at all levels of our organization.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in March 2021, alleged that officers from the county’s DAJD acted “wantonly and oppressively” when they tackled Pines, repeatedly used a stun gun on him and struck him with fists while he was walking out of the building.

Pines, who is Black, had entered the reception area of the Regional Justice Center near closing time. Security camera video shows him waving a bill while, according to reports, asking passersby and the window clerk for change.

The video shows that there were other people in the lobby that evening, but the lawsuit alleged two DAJD corrections officers keyed in on Pines at a payment kiosk and told him it was time to leave.

“He wasn’t the only person there,” said his criminal defense attorney, Matthew Zenner, at Pines’ May 2019 criminal trial. “But he’s the only Black man who was there at the time.”

When Pines protested, the lawsuit alleges that King County Corrections Officer Timothy McMurrick unplugged the kiosk. Zenner said at trial that Pines lost the money he’d put in the machine.

At that point, the officers reported that Pines became belligerent and began to call them names and taunt them, but headed for the exit with both officers following close behind.

Zenner, who reminded the jury at trial that the corrections officers are not certified police and do not have the same authority as an officer to use force and make arrests, said the video shows McMurrick and another DAJD officer, Scott Attaway, “herding” Pines down a long hallway, both just inches away from him.

According to Attaway’s report, Pines taunted the officers while saying he intended to “slow walk” out of the building. The officer wrote that when he ordered Pines to remove his hands from his pockets, he swore at him and refused, which is when the officer said he drew and pointed his Taser at Pines.

McMurrick, meantime, grabbed Pines by the arm while another DAJD officer, identified as Sgt. Steven Whidby, arrived and deployed his Taser, the darts striking Pines’ coat and having no obvious effect, the sergeant wrote. Whidby fired a second set of darts, which again “did not have the desired effect,” the report said. He tried to deploy the device at least three more times. Reports on the incident show Whidby’s Taser was triggered four times in 18 seconds.

Pines was taken to the ground, where officers struck him several times with their fists, claiming he still refused to show his hands.

Kent police were called and they booked Pines into jail and charged him with fourth-degree assault, based on the DAJD officers’ reports, without reviewing security video or otherwise investigating the incident.

What Zenner showed the jury at the criminal trial was that the security video revealed that Pines complied with the officers’ orders, raising his shirt, pulling out his pockets and showing his hands to prove he was unarmed. The lawsuit alleged the exclusion of those facts in their written reports amounted to a “cover-up” to justify their use of force.

The lawsuit and criminal court records showed that video was withheld by the county for more than six months and produced only on the day of trial. The jury acquitted Pines after viewing it.