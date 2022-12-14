King County’s dozen separate adult diversion programs, intended to keep people out of jails and prisons, aren’t adequately coordinating with each other and aren’t collecting enough data to determine if they’re meeting their goals, the King County Auditor found.

The county has 12 different programs, run by at least six county agencies, that provide adults alternatives to jails and prison, things like electronic monitoring, drug courts, mental health care, job training and community resources.

“We found that each program conducts different levels of monitoring and evaluation for their program — some have received multiple evaluations and regular monitoring, while others, including some of the County’s longest-standing programs, have never had an evaluation,” the auditor’s report says.

“It’s difficult to tell if adult diversion and alternatives are working,” County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson told a Metropolitan King County Council committee Tuesday.

Chase Gallagher, a spokesperson for King County Executive Dow Constantine, said Constantine has asked for an assessment of the traditional criminal legal system in 2023 “so that results can be compared across the entire system, including diversion programs.”

“We can’t do the same thing and expect different outcomes and setting this baseline will give us the continued opportunity to replace a system that has not demonstrated its ability to prevent recidivism with something better,” Gallagher said. “No one is under the illusion that reform and reimagination of these systems will be anything but challenging, but the Executive knows the promise of the tomorrow that’s on the other side of this undertaking is worth it.”

The county budgeted about $26 million for the 12 programs, collectively, in its two-year budget, a small fraction of what it spends operating jails. Each program serves between 40 and 450 people, for anywhere from a month to several years.

Most intervene during or after a defendant’s first court appearance, aiming to steer them away from jail. Some, like the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, intervene earlier, allowing police to send low-level offenders to case workers, drug treatment or community-based programs instead of the court system.

The county has broad goals with regards to the criminal legal system: Reducing jail populations, reducing racial disparities in the criminal legal system and reducing future involvement in the criminal legal system.

“Despite these, there is no coordination to track or measure progress toward county goals across programs,” the report says. “Disconnected data systems

make it difficult to measure progress on criminal legal outcomes that span various agencies.”

And, the auditor’s office said, the county doesn’t have a clear strategy for reaching its criminal legal goals, or to spell out how diversion programs play a role.

The average population in the county’s two jails fell from more than 2,100 in early 2020 to less than 1,500 a year later, as the onset of the COVID pandemic spurred efforts to thin head counts. It has since risen back above 1,530.

There are diversion program specifically for veterans, for those with mental health diagnoses, for those who have been booked into jail several times in a year and for those with drug offenses.

But, the report found, because of the lack of coordination and data, the county can’t answer important questions like: Do we have the right programs? Do the programs have enough capacity?

For instance, two diversion programs run by the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), which runs county jails, include goals to reduce the failure to appear for court appearances rate.

But failure to appear rate data is stored in court data systems, which jail officials don’t have access to.

“This means DAJD cannot determine whether its programs are meeting goals to

reduce failure to appear rates,” the report says.

The auditor made 15 recommendations to improve coordination and data collection.

Chief among them, the county executive, prosecutor, superior court and district court should develop and implement a strategy clearly stating criminal legal reform goals and how alternative and diversion programs play a part.

The report also recommends a more uniform approach in how race data is collected. Some program and agencies use self-reported racial data, while others use race based on the perceptions of law enforcement officers.

And it recommends county agencies develop more efficient ways to share data to monitor and evaluate how well diversion programs are working.



