Doctors have told Amanda James, a 30-year-old mother of three paralyzed by a gunshot wound this summer, that it could take years of therapy before she begins to regain feeling in her legs.

“I just have this faith that I’m going to get stronger,” James said, as the man charged with shooting her in the back of the neck remains at large. “This is part of my life story, of how things can go wrong.”

James is one of 256 people to survive gunshot wounds in King County through the end of September, according to data compiled by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as part of its ongoing Shots Fired Project. Another 70 people died in shooting homicides in the first three quarters of the year, 28 of them between July and September alone.

The spike in gun violence that began in 2020, both locally and across the country, has shown no signs of dropping to pre-pandemic levels. But the number of people injured or killed by gunfire in King County so far this year has dipped slightly from 2021, even as the total number of shooting incidents has increased about 20%.

In all of 2019, there were 856 shots fired incidents countywide, resulting in 49 homicides and 206 nonfatal injuries, according to Shots Fired data. Those numbers jumped in 2020 — coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — to 1,025 shots fired incidents that left 69 people dead and another 268 wounded.

Last year was even more violent, with 88 gun-related homicides and 372 injury shootings included in 1,405 total shots fired incidents countywide.

In the first three quarters of 2021, homicides (73) and injury shootings (283) were slightly higher than the gun violence recorded in the first three quarters of 2022, but police reported 1,246 shots fired incidents between January and September of this year, surpassing the 1,036 shooting incidents reported during the same period in 2021.

The increase in gun violence has been largely attributed to the social and financial stressors associated with the pandemic, coupled with a surge in firearm purchases nationally. Those effects continue to linger, though it will take time to tease out how and why, said Rafael Serrano of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s Crime Strategies Unit.

Of the 114 shooting victims killed or injured in the third quarter of 2022, 86% were male and 84% were people of color.

There’s been a notable shift in victim demographics since the last quarter of 2021, with people ages 30 to 39 now surpassing the 18 to 24 age group that for years accounted for the highest number of gunshot victims.

More than one-third of victims were in the 30 to 39 age group, and 20% were between ages 18 and 24, according to the latest report.

Serrano, the Crime Strategies Unit’s crime analyst supervisor, said his team is digging into those cases and “trying to figure out why that demographic is increasing.”

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Elyne Vaught, who works with Serrano, ventured that the decrease of gunshot victims in the 18 to 24 age group could be due to the success of community-based programs aimed at intervening in the lives of teens and young adults considered most at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of gun violence.

In addition to prosecuting gun crimes, the prosecutor’s office has partnered with Choose 180, which works with youth affected by the criminal legal system, and BRAVE, a program developed by the Highline School District, YMCA and city of Burien focused on younger teens, to break the cycle of violence among young people who’ve witnessed or know a victim of gun violence.

“By doing this work, we are seeking to lower the number of gun violence victims in our county. And at the same time, we’re prosecuting cases that come across our table,” Vaught said. “So we have this two-prong approach to combat this issue … and the hope is these numbers will go down. But we can’t ignore the fact that there are a ton of guns out on the streets.”

Deciphering patterns of gun violence

While gang and drug-related shootings provided a “typical pattern of victims and suspects” through 2019, “the element of randomness” is at play in a larger portion of the shootings tracked since 2020, Serrano said.

That makes deciphering patterns of gun violence far more scattershot, with data showing increases in domestic violence and road rage shootings, reckless discharges and violence associated with homeless encampments and drug transactions, Serrano said. And while communities outside Seattle, particularly those in South King County, historically accounted for 60% of shootings, now roughly 50% of shootings are committed in Seattle, according to the data.

Shootings that result from road rage, neighbor disputes and other similar encounters “weren’t absent” in previous years’ Shots Fired data, Serrano said, “but their proportion is increasing and collectively account for a worrying chunk of the data.”

For instance, he said, six people have been killed or injured in 84 road rage shootings committed in the county so far this year.

They’re the kind of shootings that can’t be countered with increased police patrols, he said, and “the general dynamic of individuals involved is just off,” given many of the shootings resulted from chance encounters that turned violent.

The increased gun violence comes as the county’s population growth means there are more people — and a lot more guns — than there were even a decade ago, Vaught said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 ran 15,000 background checks for prospective gun buyers, a number that jumped to 28,000 in 2020 and neared 26,000 last year, Vaught said. But those figures, which provide an incomplete snapshot of firearms in the county, don’t capture the proliferation of “ghost guns,” also known as Polymer80s, which don’t have serial numbers, he said.

“Those are also on the street, but we don’t have an idea of how many are out there currently,” he said of ghost guns. “So we’re kind of going off these numbers to say, ‘An increase in firearms background checks equals, basically, more guns on the street.’ Population increases … means more people, more guns, (and that) can lead to more instances of crime.”

Started in 2016, the Shots Fired Project tracks data from more than 20 law enforcement agencies across King County, but a majority of shootings are reported by eight of them that account for roughly 79% of the county’s population. They are the Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Auburn, Federal Way, Kent and Des Moines police departments and the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides policing services to unincorporated King County and 13 contract cities.

The Shots Fired data does not include self-inflicted shootings or shootings by police. It also doesn’t include accidental discharges by lawful gun owners, even though, anecdotally, prosecutors say those are also on the rise.

“I felt numb”

The majority of shootings in the county are committed with handguns, predominantly 9-mms, said Serrano, who has seen many cases involving people shot in their lower extremities.

“They’re all horrible injuries,” he said. “We benefit from having an amazing group of medical professionals in the county. There are incidents … where victims aren’t expected to survive and somehow, doctors are able to perform a miracle and keep them alive.”

James, the woman shot in the neck, counts herself as one of them.

She went to a friend’s house in White Center, where she ended up in an argument with Emanuel Kozma, a 40-year-old Boulevard Park resident, over a purportedly stolen cellphone.

Kozma told her to shut up and threatened to shoot her, James said.

“I remember him putting the gun to my head,” she said. “I put my hand up and then turned to get away from him. When I turned my back, he shot me.

“I felt numb — very, very numb. I remember my kids going through my head. I thought it was the end.”

Kozma walked outside, told James’ friend to call 911, and left, charging documents say. James’ friend applied pressure to her gunshot wound until sheriff’s deputies and medics arrived, said James, crediting her friend with saving her life.

Kozma, who has multiple felony convictions and can’t legally possess firearms, was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody at the time of the shooting, according to the charges. He was charged in September with first-degree assault in James’ Aug. 15 shooting.

With Kozma still at large, James is scared for her safety and asked that her current location not be disclosed. She said her therapies have been difficult and that she’s learning to adapt to a new life she “never would have imagined.”

“He doesn’t know how much he took away from me and my babies,” James said of her shooter. “I don’t know how people can be so evil. It’s just heartless.”