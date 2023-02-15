Investigators confirmed King County sheriff’s deputies shot a man Tuesday after “less-lethal force options were unsuccessful,” according to a news release.

The man reportedly ran into traffic Tuesday morning at South 152nd Street and First Avenue South in Burien. According to police, the man said he had a firearm. Authorities have not said whether a weapon was visible when deputies fired.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the use of force. VIIT is a multiagency team responsible for investigating officers’ use of deadly force in South King County.

VIIT said the man was “confrontational” when deputies arrived and continued moving through traffic along 1st Avenue South despite commands from deputies, according to a statement released Wednesday evening.

“Attempts to detain the subject using de-escalation techniques and less-lethal force options were unsuccessful,” the release states. “Eventually the subject became increasingly aggressive with KCSO Deputies on-scene causing KCSO

deputies on-scene to respond with lethal force.”

The release did not clarify how the man became “increasingly aggressive.”

Deputies treated the man until a local fire department and King County Medic One arrived and took him to a hospital, according to the release.

Police did not respond to requests for comment on whether the man had a firearm or if one was found at the scene, how officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, and how many officers fired shots.