The family of an Auburn woman killed by her son is suing the King County Sheriff’s Office, alleging deputies twice refused to arrest the man for domestic violence, even after he threatened her with a gun.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, alleges 58-year-old Karin Riebe called the Sheriff’s Office twice the morning of Sept. 14, 2021, in tears and begging for help, saying her son had a gun and had ordered her out of her own house.

According to the lawsuit, deputies responded and left twice without talking face-to-face with 40-year-old Shawn Riebe, who proceeded to fatally shoot his mother that afternoon and was arrested after an ensuing seven-hour standoff.

The lawsuit alleges the deputies’ actions before Karin Riebe’s death coincided with a statewide protest and claims of confusion from law enforcement over a new law that defines when police can use force. Law enforcement agencies and police groups — some of whom opposed the law — claimed the measure lacks clarity about whether officers can put their hands on people experiencing a behavioral health crisis, or even when police can respond to reports of people in crisis.

That law, House Bill 1310, went into effect fewer than two months before Karin Riebe was killed.

“This law became a rallying cry for law enforcement departments around the state to claim their hands were tied in dealing with suspects in mental crisis like Shawn,” wrote Lisa Benedetti, the Seattle attorney representing the woman’s family and estate, in a claim that preceded the lawsuit. “Law enforcement weaponized this law to fight increases in police accountability.”

Advertising

The lawsuit alleges deputies specifically told Karin Riebe that “legislative changes were preventing them” from getting Shawn Riebe help.

The litigation also alleges police used the new law to sidestep Washington’s domestic-violence law, which mandates that police must make an arrest if they believe a domestic-violence crime has been committed — and seize any firearms the officer believes “were used or threatened to be used in the commission of the offense.”

Shawn Riebe loading the gun and threatening his mother was a felony assault, according to the lawsuit, which claims deputies should have arrested him or at least seized the weapon.

Karin Riebe first called 911 at 7 a.m. that day, saying her son had been up all night doing “strange things” and rocking back and forth while sitting on his bed. According to 911 records, she was upset and said, “Something is wrong. He needs help.”

The lawsuit says medics responded but left about 7:30 a.m. after Shawn Riebe declined medical help. A half-hour later, Karin Riebe called 911 again, this time in tears from a neighbor’s home. “My son is sick,” she cried. “He’s bipolar manic, and he just got his gun out and loaded it and told me I’m not welcome in my own home and told me to get out.”

Deputies responded and had probable cause to arrest Shawn Riebe on suspicion of assault, the lawsuit alleges. Instead, according to the lawsuit, they “downplayed and disregarded the threatening, assaultive and domestic violence nature of Shawn’s conduct.”

Advertising

The deputies never met with him, according to the lawsuit, but instead talked with him on the phone and concentrated their questions not on his assaultive behavior — a crime — but instead on his mental state “in order to find excuses not to detain” him.

In the end, deputies advised Karin Riebe not to return home until her son had “cooled down,” without giving her an idea of when that might happen or how that might occur, the lawsuit alleges.

“By failing to arrest Shawn, [the King County Sheriff’s Office] significantly increased the risk of danger for Karin,” the claim documents state. Around 9 a.m. that morning, a deputy dropped her off near her home.

In a statement provided by the family’s attorneys, Karin Riebe’s six siblings said they hold the Sheriff’s Office responsible for her death and for not helping Shawn Riebe when he needed it.

“Karin begged for help that day from the police, for both herself and her son Shawn,” the statement said. “The police could have prevented her death, but they did not step up and protect her. She received nothing from them but ill-advised words.”

At 10:30 a.m., neighbors called 911 to report a disturbance at the Riebe house — yelling, screaming and “things being slammed around.” A deputy was dispatched to a “domestic violence in progress, priority one.” But a supervisor called the deputy off, instead telling him to call Karin Riebe and have her meet him “down the road” to make a complaint, the lawsuit claims.

Advertising

Again, she said her son needed help “even if that means taking him out of here kicking and screaming,” according to the lawsuit. Deputies declined, however, telling Karin Riebe they “weren’t going to make contact since he had a gun and this was a mental health situation,” the litigation says. They told her again to stay away until her son “cooled off,” the claim alleges.

She waited until 1:30 p.m., according to the lawsuit, when she went back to the house. Shawn Riebe was waiting for her and fired 12 shots as she tried to enter the house through the garage, killing her and her dog, Henney.

Shawn Riebe held law enforcement at bay for nearly seven hours before surrendering.