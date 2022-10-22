A King County judge denied bail Friday to a 31-year-old Seattle man accused of going on a three-day run of shootings that culminated in the killing of a beloved small business owner outside his mailing and shipping store in the city’s Central District.

District Court Pro Tem Judge Tien Nguyen found probable cause to hold the man on investigation of first-degree murder and other charges for the spate of shootings that ended Wednesday in the death of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a father of three and owner of The Postman.

“This defendant is incredibly dangerous, perhaps the most dangerous defendant this court has seen recently,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor William Doyle told Nguyen in requesting that the man be held without bail, adding the state fears “he would cause harm and kill again” if released.

Emotions ran high when the man was led into Nguyen’s courtroom inside the King County Jail, where members of Pickett’s family slammed on the glass partition separating the gallery from the court and yelled for the man to acknowledge their presence.

Pickett’s mother, Nicky Chappell, said the man threatened to kill her son and had been harassing him and other family members for more than a year — a claim corroborated in the probable cause statement outlining the Seattle police cases against the man. Chappell vowed to attend every one of the man’s future court appearances.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged. Prosecutors expect to charge him Monday.

A lifelong resident of the Central District, Pickett was mourned by hundreds of people at a candlelight vigil Thursday night outside The Postman, the business he ran with his wife, KeAnna, on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just south of Union Street. His first name was spelled out in tea candles on the sidewalk, and long-stem roses were laid on the spot where he collapsed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Black and white balloons were tied to door handles and parking signs before they were released into the air.

KeAnna Pickett told the crowd her husband treasured his one-on-one relationships with members of the community and that he led a life of love and compassion — and extended that same compassion to the man who ended his life.

When her husband’s dreams of playing professional basketball didn’t pan out — he played for Rainier Beach High School and, later, for Seattle University — KeAnna Pickett said he decided to become an entrepreneur.

“He felt like, ‘I got to be something different. I’m going to take a risk and open a business in the community that raised me,’” she said.

Pickett’s three children — Khloe, 9, D’Vonne, 7, and Xavier, 3 — also attended the vigil, along with his mother, sister, grandparents and other relatives. A GoFundMe campaign started to support his family had raised more than $50,000 Friday night.

Former childhood friend accused in killing

The man accused of killing Pickett is described in probable cause documents as a former childhood friend who had been living in Hawaii when he first started harassing Pickett online and via text messages two years ago. Then in early September, the man showed up at Pickett’s business and asked employees about him before being told to leave, the statement says.

Two days before Pickett was fatally shot outside his store, Seattle police responded to a shooting in Columbia City, in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers found the owner of an African import specialty store on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the probable cause documents.

The shop owner remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said Friday.

The business’ video-surveillance footage showed the shooter demanded the owner’s debit card and PIN number, then shot him after he complied, the statement says. The victim’s wife later contacted police and reported someone had tried to use his debit card at ATMs in the University District, Lake City and North Seattle, according to the statement. Images of the man using the ATMs matched the man seen in the store’s video footage.

The footage also showed the suspected shooter was driving a late 1990s tan or silver Acura with unique chrome wheels, says the statement.

Less than 12 hours after the shooting on Rainier, a man called 911 and said he had been shot in the leg while driving south on Aurora Avenue North. The man’s Tesla was equipped with exterior cameras, and video showed what appeared to be the driver of the same Acura extend his arm out the window and point a handgun at the victim while driving by, according to the statement.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, a woman driving south on Rainier near 68th Avenue South called 911 after a driver pulled behind her car and fired a round into her window, the statement says. The woman’s three young children were uninjured, but the woman suffered cuts from the broken glass.

Police later found a 9 mm shell casing thatappeared to match the casing recovered from the African import store, the statement says, though further analysis is needed to determine if they were fired from the same handgun.

Sometime Wednesday, a relative of the 31-year-old man called 911 to express concerns the man was experiencing a “psychotic episode” and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people,” according to the statement. The relative provided the man’s name, and police determined he was driving a tan 1997 Acura TL when he was involved in a collision in September. Officers’ body-worn cameras showed the man and car, and the images matched video footage collected during the shooting investigations earlier in the week.

After Pickett was fatally shot Wednesday evening, police recovered additional shell casings and video-surveillance footage.

“I find that the suspect’s clothing, stature, build, personal appearance and vehicle are consistent among the investigations,” a Seattle police detective wrote in the probable cause statement. “In particular, the surveillance video recovered near the homicide scene … shows the suspect with the same build wearing what appears to be the same blue jacket, grey shirt, black shorts and black shoes” as the suspect in the Monday shooting on Rainier.

When the man was arrested Thursday at his South Seattle apartment, he was wearing the same shirt, shorts and shoes as seen in the videos, the statement says.