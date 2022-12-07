A Tacoma police officer testified Wednesday that Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer told him a Black newspaper carrier never threatened his life, contradicting Troyer’s repeated claims last year in a phone call to an emergency dispatcher.

The officer — a key witness for the prosecution against Troyer — then faced a withering cross-examination by a defense attorney seeking to shred his credibility and show he was biased against the sheriff.

Detective Chad Lawless, who wrote an incident report on the Jan. 27, 2021, confrontation between Troyer and newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer, said that after rushing to the scene believing Troyer was in danger, he asked the sheriff whether he’d been threatened.

“I asked him ‘Did he make any threats toward you?’ And he said no,” Lawless said under questioning from Assistant Attorney General Melanie Tratnik, the lead prosecutor in Troyer’s trial in Pierce County District Court on misdemeanor false-reporting charges.

Lawless said he asked Troyer a second time whether Altheimer had threatened him, or displayed any weapon. “He said no,” Lawless testified, but added that Troyer said “it was clear that he [Altheimer] wanted to fight.”

Lawless’ testimony Wednesday matched what he’d written in his incident report about the confrontation, which started when Troyer, driving his personal unmarked SUV, followed Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers on his regular route. The two got into a 2 a.m. standoff in their vehicles, and Troyer made a call to a 911 dispatcher, triggering a massive police response.

Altheimer also testified this week, repeating he never threatened Troyer. He was detained and frisked by officers based on the sheriff’s call to dispatchers.

Lawless faced a fierce cross-examination from Troyer defense attorney Nick Gross, who questioned the accuracy of the detective’s incident report, his failure to preserve notes and an insulting reference to Troyer in a text message.

Gross, pointing out that Lawless took no notes at the scene, pressed him on whether he accurately recalled Troyer’s statements and whether there might have been a misunderstanding.

“Isn’t it possible there was a miscommunication between the two of you?” Gross asked.

Lawless replied: “I didn’t misunderstand him. I was — he was very clear as far as him saying ‘no’ and shaking his head to the negative.”

Gross asked whether Troyer might have misunderstood what Lawless had asked him. Lawless tried to avoid answering, saying that was a question for the sheriff, but Gross kept pushing.

“Do you not want to say it’s possible he misunderstood you?” Gross asked, leading prosecutors to object that he was “badgering” the witness, which was overruled by Judge Jeffrey Jahns.

Lawless said: “I guess it is possible that he misunderstood me.”

Gross also questioned why Lawless had attempted to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times during an October deposition by the defense. (Lawless did answer all questions after being instructed by Jahns that his invocations were improper as he had no clear reason to fear prosecution himself.)

It was a line of questioning prosecutors sought to block, asking Jahns to prohibit the defense from mentioning it. “They are targeting this officer and besmirching his reputation for following his attorney’s advice,” Tratnik argued.

Jahns ruled the defense could raise the subject, saying Troyer had a clear Sixth Amendment right to confront and fully cross-examine a key witness against him.

Gross later asked Lawless about his October deposition. “So for nearly every question, the defense asked you spanning 297 pages of deposition transcript, you attempted to avoid answering defense questions by asserting your Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination?”

“Yeah, at the advice of my lawyer. Yes,” Lawless said.

He testified he’d done the same thing last July when prosecutors questioned him in a deposition, answering each question only after first invoking his Fifth Amendment right, then being ordered to answer by a judge.

Lawless also said he did not try to take the Fifth when called as a witness during the trial.

Gross later accused Lawless of wanting to testify at the trial “because you want to see Mr. Troyer convicted.”

Lawless replied: “No, that’s not the case.”

Gross also aggressively questioned Lawless on his participation in a group text message thread with other Tacoma officers in which they at times commented on the ongoing Troyer case and news about it.

He asked Lawless about an insulting reference to Troyer in one text.

“I referred to him as a bitch, yes,” Lawless said. He also acknowledged texting “nice” in response to another officer posting laughing-face emojis in response to a protest in front of Troyer’s house.

Lawless said he’d deleted the messages from his older personal iPhone because they made it run slow. But copies of some messages were turned over in the case by another officer.

Under questioning by Tratnik, Lawless described the texts among fellow officers as a sign of “frustration” at being drawn into a high-profile situation because of Troyer’s actions.

“I kind of had an impression that this is what it would become,” he said, referring to media attention. “I don’t want to be livestreamed for all of Western Washington to see.”

Like all witnesses in the case, Lawless was being livestreamed on the Pierce County District Court website and on feeds picked up by area TV news stations.

Lawless also said despite the text messages, he didn’t think it was funny that protesters were showing up at Troyer’s house.

The trial will continue Thursday.