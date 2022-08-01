King County prosecutors charged a Kent woman on Monday with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Sandy Fernandez, 19, is accused of assaulting her son, fracturing his skull and jaw and inflicting massive internal injuries that led to an infection, according to probable cause documents.

Fernandez denied any physical abuse during an initial interview with a detective, but later said she was “becoming frustrated” with her son, striking him in the abdomen and slamming him to the ground, according to court documents.

On May 23, 911 dispatch received a call from Fernandez, who reported that her son wasn’t breathing and was not responsive, according to probable cause documents.

Kent police and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to Hometown Suites on Pacific Highway South where Fernandez worked and stayed with her son and boyfriend, court documents say.

Arriving medics pronounced the boy dead and officers noticed bruising on the child, according to probable cause documents.

Fernandez and her boyfriend reported that he began vomiting the previous morning and woke up every couple of hours during the night but did not appear to be in distress, according to court documents.

She told officials she woke up to find her son facedown on the floor but thought he was sleeping, documents say. Her boyfriend found the boy cold and unresponsive and then Fernandez called 911.

On May 26, detectives interviewed Fernandez and her boyfriend. Fernandez initially denied seeing the bruises on her son and then said she had seen them a week before and denied any sort of physical discipline, according to probable cause documents

The King County Medical Examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide on June 22. The medical examiner estimated infections develop after a minimum of 24 hours.

After police informed Fernandez of the results, she admitted to slamming her son on the floor the morning he was sick because she was stressed from being overworked and wanted him to go back to sleep, according to court documents.

She told detectives she didn’t mean to “slam” her son onto the floor and later admitted to hitting him in April and a week before his death because he did not want to go to sleep, court documents say.

Fernandez was taken into custody on July 28. She remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 11. Fernandez had not been assigned a lawyer as of Monday evening.