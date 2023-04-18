Kent police officers shot and killed a 52-year-old man reportedly armed with a circular saw Tuesday afternoon after a domestic dispute, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a verbal dispute between a man and woman shortly before 2 p.m. in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood.

According to a news release from the Kent Police Department, the 911 caller said the man refused to leave, acted erratically and was believed to be intoxicated. The caller also said the man drank gasoline and poured it on himself, according to the news release.

A witness reported officers made contact with the man, who had armed himself with a circular saw, according to the news release. Officers backed away and used “less-lethal measures,” but that “did not work,” the release said.

Moments later, officers fired on the man.

Officers immediately began aid with assistance from Puget Sound Fire, according to the release. The man, a Kent resident, did not survive.

Detectives with the Valley Independent Investigative Team are investigating the use of force. The involved officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.