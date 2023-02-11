Kent police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Renton man who was found Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head.

A 911 caller reported hearing “sounds of a gunshot” and that a person was lying in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex, according to a police statement.

Officers found the man around 5:47 a.m. when they arrived at the apartment complex on the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast. The man was “obviously deceased” by the time officers located him.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or via email at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.