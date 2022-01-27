A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a car around 6 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to a shooting along Green River Road, according to the Kent Police Department.

The events leading up to the shooting are still unknown, but the incident does not appear to be random, police said.

Auburn police received reports of gunshots Wednesday night, but it’s unclear if that incident is associated with the shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Detectives are collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses as they investigate, police said. No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking people with information about the incident to call 911 or the Kent police tip line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTIPS@kentwa.gov.

Check back for updates.