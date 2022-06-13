At least one Kent Police Department officer fatally shot a man after police were called to a report of a stopped vehicle on Pacific Highway South early Monday morning, according to the Kent Police Department and Valley Communications.

The shooting occurred around 4:13 a.m. in the 25200 block of Pacific Highway South, police said. The highway is closed in both directions for the investigation with no current estimated time for reopening.

Police said officers were responding to a report from a caller about a vehicle stopped along Pacific Highway South. The caller also had said the driver of the stopped vehicle appeared to have been driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.

Shortly after police arrived, one officer said on the police radio, “Male has a gun,” according to police. A couple of minutes later, an officer said shots were fired, Kent police said.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team has been called in to conduct the investigation. Police said more information will be released at a later time.